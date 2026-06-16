GoldInxs Mining

Investor Insight GoldInxs provides investors with exposure to early-stage copper-gold exploration in British Columbia, leveraging strong infrastructure, a portfolio of high-potential projects and a management team committed to accelerating discovery and delivering shareholder value.

Overview GoldInxs (TSXV:INXS) is a Vancouver-based, privately held exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, particularly on copper-gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. The company has filed its final long form prospectus, dated June 4, 2026, and opened its initial public offering, with its common shares expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about June 25, 2026, under the symbol INXS, positioning itself to capitalize on favorable copper and gold market fundamentals.

Copper demand is forecasted to grow steadily through 2030, with the global copper market expected to expand to over US$340 billion by 2030, driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy and infrastructure growth. On the other hand, gold continues to provide a safe-haven hedge against policy risks and market volatility, making GoldInxs’ dual focus on copper and gold particularly compelling for investors. The company’s strategy centers on securing prospective, underexplored assets in proven geological belts and advancing them efficiently using modern exploration techniques. Its portfolio is anchored by two priority projects: the Fishpot project in central British Columbia, interpreted as an emerging epithermal system with strong infrastructure access, and the non-core Millar project in the prolific B.C. Golden Triangle, a district renowned for world-class discoveries. Backed by a management team with expertise in exploration, project development and capital markets, GoldInxs is positioned to rapidly advance its assets, deliver near-term exploration catalysts and create shareholder value through discovery and strategic growth.

Company Highlights Mining-friendly jurisdiction: Projects are in British Columbia, which ranked second in Canada and 20th globally in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings.

Projects are in British Columbia, which ranked second in Canada and 20th globally in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings. Flagship and district-scale assets: Portfolio is anchored by the flagshipFishpot project in central B.C., showing strong geological indicators of mineralization.

Portfolio is anchored by the flagshipFishpot project in central B.C., showing strong geological indicators of mineralization. Additional exploration asset : The Company also holds the non-core Millar project located in the B.C. Golden Triangle

: The Company also holds the non-core Millar project located in the B.C. Golden Triangle Clear path to 2026 catalysts : Drill permitting underway at Fishpot, with near-term exploration programs designed to define mineralized systems and create shareholder value.

: Drill permitting underway at Fishpot, with near-term exploration programs designed to define mineralized systems and create shareholder value. Near-term public listing: Common shares expected to begin trading on the TSXV on or about June 25, 2026 under INXS.

Key Projects Fishpot Project

Located approximately 95 km north of Quesnel in central British Columbia, GoldInxs’ flagship Fishpot project covers about 2,472 hectares across five claim blocks, held under an option to acquire 100 percent subject to a 2 percent NSR, representing a significant exploration opportunity in a highly prospective region. Geologically, Fishpot lies within the Stikine Terrane and exhibits features consistent with epithermal mineralization, including Hazelton Group volcanics and associated intrusive bodies. The project is strategically positioned near active and historical mining operations, including Artemis Gold’s Blackwater deposit and the Newton gold project, underscoring its district-scale potential. GoldInxs has filed a Notice of Work for a diamond drilling permit and is currently raising capital to support 2026 exploration plans, including planned field work in the second to third quarter of 2026. The company is also targeting drilling in 2026 while working to improve the odds of discovery.

Millar Project

The Millar project is located in northwestern British Columbia within the Golden Triangle, one of the world’s most prolific mineral districts for precious and base metals. Positioned northwest of the Dolly Varden area, Millar exhibits multiple indicators of mineralization, including abundant quartz veining, iron‑oxide alteration, and anomalous values of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc associated with sulphide‑bearing veins. These characteristics point to the potential for both skarn and vein‑type mineral systems. GoldInxs is advancing Millar through the compilation of historical data, target generation and planned fieldwork programs aimed at defining drill‑ready targets over the next 12 months. This systematic approach is designed to evaluate the project’s broader mineral potential and establish a foundation for future exploration campaigns in one of Canada’s most sought‑after mining regions.