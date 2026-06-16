GoldInxs Mining

Investor Insight
GoldInxs provides investors with exposure to early-stage copper-gold exploration in British Columbia, leveraging strong infrastructure, a portfolio of high-potential projects and a management team committed to accelerating discovery and delivering shareholder value.
Overview
GoldInxs (TSXV:INXS) is a Vancouver-based, privately held exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, particularly on copper-gold projects in British Columbia, Canada.
The company has filed its final long form prospectus, dated June 4, 2026, and opened its initial public offering, with its common shares expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about June 25, 2026, under the symbol INXS, positioning itself to capitalize on favorable copper and gold market fundamentals.
Copper demand is forecasted to grow steadily through 2030, with the global copper market expected to expand to over US$340 billion by 2030, driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy and infrastructure growth.
On the other hand, gold continues to provide a safe-haven hedge against policy risks and market volatility, making GoldInxs’ dual focus on copper and gold particularly compelling for investors.
The company’s strategy centers on securing prospective, underexplored assets in proven geological belts and advancing them efficiently using modern exploration techniques. Its portfolio is anchored by two priority projects: the Fishpot project in central British Columbia, interpreted as an emerging epithermal system with strong infrastructure access, and the non-core Millar project in the prolific B.C. Golden Triangle, a district renowned for world-class discoveries.
Backed by a management team with expertise in exploration, project development and capital markets, GoldInxs is positioned to rapidly advance its assets, deliver near-term exploration catalysts and create shareholder value through discovery and strategic growth.
Company Highlights
- Mining-friendly jurisdiction: Projects are in British Columbia, which ranked second in Canada and 20th globally in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings.
- Flagship and district-scale assets: Portfolio is anchored by the flagshipFishpot project in central B.C., showing strong geological indicators of mineralization.
- Additional exploration asset: The Company also holds the non-core Millar project located in the B.C. Golden Triangle
- Clear path to 2026 catalysts: Drill permitting underway at Fishpot, with near-term exploration programs designed to define mineralized systems and create shareholder value.
- Near-term public listing: Common shares expected to begin trading on the TSXV on or about June 25, 2026 under INXS.
Key Projects
Fishpot Project
Located approximately 95 km north of Quesnel in central British Columbia, GoldInxs’ flagship Fishpot project covers about 2,472 hectares across five claim blocks, held under an option to acquire 100 percent subject to a 2 percent NSR, representing a significant exploration opportunity in a highly prospective region.
Geologically, Fishpot lies within the Stikine Terrane and exhibits features consistent with epithermal mineralization, including Hazelton Group volcanics and associated intrusive bodies. The project is strategically positioned near active and historical mining operations, including Artemis Gold’s Blackwater deposit and the Newton gold project, underscoring its district-scale potential.
GoldInxs has filed a Notice of Work for a diamond drilling permit and is currently raising capital to support 2026 exploration plans, including planned field work in the second to third quarter of 2026. The company is also targeting drilling in 2026 while working to improve the odds of discovery.
Millar Project
The Millar project is located in northwestern British Columbia within the Golden Triangle, one of the world’s most prolific mineral districts for precious and base metals.
Positioned northwest of the Dolly Varden area, Millar exhibits multiple indicators of mineralization, including abundant quartz veining, iron‑oxide alteration, and anomalous values of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc associated with sulphide‑bearing veins. These characteristics point to the potential for both skarn and vein‑type mineral systems.
GoldInxs is advancing Millar through the compilation of historical data, target generation and planned fieldwork programs aimed at defining drill‑ready targets over the next 12 months. This systematic approach is designed to evaluate the project’s broader mineral potential and establish a foundation for future exploration campaigns in one of Canada’s most sought‑after mining regions.
Management Team
Nick Michael – President and CEO
Michael is a veteran mining executive and technical director with over 37 years of global experience spanning mine development, engineering and operational leadership. His expertise covers the full project lifecycle, including design, construction, technical due diligence and Independent Engineer assignments for institutional investors and project financiers. He also leads CJK Milling, a company focused on reprocessing historical mine waste to recover discarded gold decades ago, when it was less valuable.
Carlo Rigillo - Chief Financial Officer
Rigillo is an experienced Chartered Professional Accountant with over two decades of experience. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto.
Barry Miller – Executive Chairman and Director
Miller brings over 30 years of experience in public markets, including roles as a broker, consultant and financier. He is the founder of GoldInxs and has been actively involved in the resource sector through leadership positions, including as CEO of Tinova Resources Corp., an exploration company focused on tin and rare earth elements in British Columbia and Alaska.
Al Fabbro – Director
With over three decades of experience spanning both the mining and finance sectors, Fabbro previously led Yorkton Securities’ retail trading department and was part of its Natural Resources Group. He later served as Lead Director of Roxgold Inc. and currently holds executive leadership roles in the mining industry.
Darcy Vis – VP for Exploration
Vis is an economic geologist with over 17 years of experience in mineral exploration. He has held senior technical roles across multiple exploration companies and is the President of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd. His expertise includes target generation, project evaluation and exploration program execution.
Stephen Soock – CFA, Director
Soock is a mining professional with nearly 20 years of experience spanning both technical operations and capital markets. He currently serves as Vice President, Investor Relations and Development at Heliostar Metals.
Dr. Deepak Malhotra – Director
Dr. Deepak Malhotra is a geologist with extensive international experience in mineral exploration and resource development. Over his five-decade career, he has been involved in the discovery and advancement of multiple mineral deposits and has held senior technical and executive roles within the mining industry.
Christopher Kelly, PQS, FCIArb, Director
Kelly has over 15 years of experience in construction and natural resources. He holds a BSc in Construction Economics and Management and an MSc in Construction Law and Dispute Resolution, and runs Trachtala Consulting Ltd.