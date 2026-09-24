Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine West as independent director to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors").
Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Christine West to Blackrock Silver's Board of Directors. Christine brings an exceptional depth of operating and financial experience across the mining industry, with a career spanning the full mining lifecycle and extensive experience in mine finance, capital markets, corporate strategy and M&A. Her deep familiarity with the silver sector, including 16 years with Endeavour Silver, provides a particularly valuable perspective as we advance Tonopah West toward development."
About Christine West
Christine West is a senior finance executive with 30 years of experience in the international mining industry throughout the full mining lifecycle.
Most recently, Ms. West spent sixteen years with Endeavour Silver Corp. where she held increasingly senior leadership positions including Director, CFO and VP Controller. She previously served as CFO of Portal Resources Ltd., Corporate Controller for Nevada Pacific Gold Ltd. and Manager-Client Services at Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.
Ms. West brings broad experience in corporate strategy, finance and administration, governance and M&A and has played key roles in over $300M in equity and debt financings for public companies listed on the NYSE, TSX and TSX Venture.
Ms. West is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.
Deferred Share Unit Grant
In connection with her appointment to the Board of Directors, the Company has granted Ms. West 32,520 deferred share units ("DSUs") at a deemed price of $1.23 per DSU pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). The DSUs shall vest in full after one year from the date of grant and can only be redeemed for Common Shares if the holder ceases to be a director of the Company or in accordance with the provision of the Omnibus Plan. The DSUs are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Omnibus Plan.
About Blackrock Silver Corp.
Blackrock Silver Corp. is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West Project, situated in the historic "Queen of the Silver Camps" in a jurisdiction consistently ranked as one of the top mining regions globally. The Company is backstopped by a veteran board and technical team with a proven track record of discovering, financing, and building major precious metal mines in Nevada and globally. Blackrock is committed to establishing a secure, high-margin, domestic supply of silver and gold.
Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: 604 817-6044
Email: info@blackrocksilver.com
Sean Thompson, Head of Investor Relations
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: 1-800-380-1530
Email: sean@blackrocksilver.com
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