Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Download the PDF here.

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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside ResourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2

Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Advances Fishpot Toward Maiden Drill Program with New 3D IP Survey, Magnetic and Virtual DRILL Results

GoldInxs Advances Fishpot Toward Maiden Drill Program with New 3D IP Survey, Magnetic and Virtual DRILL Results

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS,OTC:INXGF, OTCQB: INXGF) is pleased to announce it has received results from a 53.4-line-kilometre 3D Induced Polarization ("IP") survey, reprocessed Airborne Magnetic Survey data and a Virtual DRILL™ Elemental Harmonic Resonance... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine West as independent director to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors").Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Announces Effective Date of Change of Auditor

Sranan Gold Announces Effective Date of Change of Auditor

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) (the "Company") announces that, further to its previous news release dated September 10, 2026, due to an administrative... Keep Reading...
NevGold Announces the Passing of Board Member Tim Dyhr

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It is with deep sadness that Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") announces the passing of Tim Dyhr, a long-standing member of the Company's Board of Directors and a valued friend and business colleague. On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and employees of NevGold, we extend... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Drilling and Corporate Update

Graycliff Drilling and Corporate Update

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) ("Graycliff" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on its 2026 exploration drilling campaign at its 100-per-cent-owned Shakespeare gold project located near Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has now... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden

Brixton Metals Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with McKnight Resources AB ("McKnight"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which McKnight has granted to Brixton the... Keep Reading...

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