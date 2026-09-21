Through its US subsidiary Trans Superior Resources, Inc., Bitterroot owns a 100%, royalty-free interest in the 219-claim Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project near Tonopah, NV. Trans Superior also owns a 51% interest in the LM Nickel/Copper Project in the highly prospective Roland area of the Baraga Basin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Baraga Basin hosts the USA's only operating nickel/copper mine, Talon Metals Corp.'s (previously Lundin Mining's) Eagle Mine, plus the Boulderdash and Roland prospects, which are being aggressively explored by Talon. Bitterroot's LM and Talon's Roland prospects are likely parts of the same nickel/copper-mineralized conduit system. More drilling is planned at LM, subject to financing. Bitterroot also owns 5.9% of Perseverance Metals Inc., a Quebec and Michigan-focused nickel/copper exploration company. Perseverance's management plans to drill new magmatic nickel/copper targets in the Upper Peninsula in early 2026.