Investor Insight With a strategic asset base in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt near Val d’Or, and a fully permitted gold mill facility, LaFleur Minerals is well-positioned for near-term production and long-term growth.

Overview LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR ,OTCQB:LFLRF) is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company with assets in Québec’s Abitibi Gold Belt, one of the most prolific gold regions globally. The company is focused on the production restart at Beacon Mill in parallel to advancing key exploration programs at its Swanson gold project, a well-located, resource-rich deposit with strong growth potential. LaFleur Minerals boasts a favourable entry point with a market cap yet to reflect the company’s asset base, as well as solid fundamentals with strong growth catalysts and significant upside potential from a near-term producing gold mill with low restart cost.

Company Highlights Focused on developing high-potential gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec, a top-tier mining jurisdiction with strong government support and flow-through financing incentives, and Canada’s largest gold producing region.

Successfully assembled over 150 square kilometers of mineral claims and a mining lease, anchored by the Swanson gold deposit and complemented by recent acquisitions from Abcourt Mines.

The Swanson gold project hosts an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource of 123 koz indicated and 64 koz inferred, with significant exploration upside.

LaFleur owns the fully permitted and refurbished 750 tpd Beacon Gold Mill, which previously underwent ~$20 million in upgrades, providing a clear pathway to near-term gold production from Swanson and other potential regional sources.

The company has launched an extensive exploration program, including geophysics, geochemistry and a planned 10,000-meter drill campaign for 2025, targeting a resource expansion to over 1 Moz.

LaFleur Minerals has commenced its diamond drilling program at its Swanson Gold Project after receiving all the necessary permits, including the Authorization to Intervene (ATI) and the Forestry Intervention permits.

Led by CEO Paul Ténière, a highly experienced geologist and mining executive, supported by a team with extensive expertise in gold exploration, project development and corporate finance.

Key Projects Swanson Gold Project - Flagship Asset The Swanson gold project is located in Québec, Canada, rated as the fifth top jurisdiction in the world for mining investment (Fraser Institute’s 2023 annual survey), offering a stable and supportive environment for resource development with easy access to flow through capital. The Swanson gold project has had in excess of 36,000 metres of historical drilling, which underscores the advanced exploration and development potential of the project, which includes several favourable gold bearing regional structures and deformation corridors extending across the property.

Project Highlights: +16,600 hectares (166 sq km) and rich in gold and critical metals, hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits

Previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex

Accessible by road/rail, 66 km north of Val-d’Or on the Southend Abitibi gold belt, close proximity to established producers such as Agnico Eagle and Eldorado, as well as developers like Probe Gold and O3 Mining, with direct access to several nearby gold mills

Mineral resource estimate reinforces status as flagship project: Indicated mineral resource estimate of 2,113,000 t with avg grade of 1.8 g/t gold, containing 123,400 oz of gold. Inf. Mineral Resource Estimate of 872,000 t with avg grade of 2.3 g/t gold, containing 64,500 oz of gold

The project’s current MRE was optimized with a price of gold at US$1,850/oz, current gold market price has hit above US$3,000/oz

$3 million in flow-through to deploy with immediate plans to increase gold resources through diamond drilling at Swanson, Bartec, Jolin, and other gold deposits, and up to 10,000 metres of drilling expected to commence by mid-2025

Other key developments include a decline portal and ramp extending to a depth of 80 metres; well positioned for advanced exploration with over $5 million invested by the previous owner between 2021 and 2023

Since acquiring the Swanson deposit and consolidating the large claims package, the company has deployed in excess of $1 million in flow-through funds, completed detailed soil geochemistry and prospecting across several gold targets, completed a very-high resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM geophysical survey, and is currently in the process of completing a ground IP survey over the Swanson, Jolin, and Bartec gold deposits

Several new promising gold targets have been identified from the recent surface exploration and geophysics programs, highlighting the potential for mineral resource growth and new discoveries at Swanson 2025 Drill Program: LaFleur Minerals has commenced its diamond drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project following receipt of all necessary permits, including the Authorization to Intervene (ATI) and Forestry Intervention permits. The company also completed an independent valuation of its Beacon Gold Mill by Bumigeme Inc., confirming the mill is in excellent condition, with rehabilitation costs estimated at C$4.1 million and a full replacement value exceeding C$71.5 million—underscoring its strategic importance. LaFleur has expanded its Swanson land package to over 18,300 hectares across 445 claims and one mining lease, reinforcing its district-scale potential. With advanced assets and infrastructure in place, LaFleur Minerals is well-positioned as a leading gold development company in Québec.

Beacon Gold Mill - Near-term Production The Beacon Gold Mill is a strategically positioned, fully permitted 750 tpd processing facility located less than 50 km from Swanson. Originally acquired through the Monarch Mining CCAA process, the mill underwent a $20 million refurbishment in 2022 and remains in excellent condition. LaFleur’s strategic location on the mineral rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt is key to its plans to restart gold production as its positioned in a prime area with over 100 historical and operational mines, allowing for rapid monetization of ore from nearby gold deposits. Project Highlights: Low restart cost with processing capacity of over 750 tonnes per day, targeting production of up to 30,000 oz of gold per year. At US$2900/oz, the projected potential revenue is ~$100 million

Capable of custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects

Currently being evaluated for processing mineralized material from Swanson as part of a high-level preliminary mining and economic study

Past-producing Beacon Mine is located on the site of the Beacon Mill: the property consists of a mining lease, a mining concession, and 11 mining claims

Beacon I and II mines include mineralized zones where limited historical gold production was achieved during the period of 1984 to 1988 and again in 2005

The advancement of operations at the Beacon Mill has transformational qualities for the company, evolving it from explorer to a near term gold producer in a Tier 1 jurisdiction with significant upside potential

The restart of production at the Beacon Mill to process bulk samples and/or for custom milling purposes is targeted for before 2025 year end, or once all required restart work has been completed and final approvals have been received by the Québec government, meanwhile equipment inspections, parts inventory, and maintenance work continues on a full-time basis at the company's Beacon Gold Mill as part of its restart program including a final plan and budget to restart the mill to be completed by ABF Mines by late April once final inspections are complete