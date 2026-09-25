Sirios Begins Drilling at the Aquilon Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Sirios Begins Drilling at the Aquilon Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Sirios - Sumitomo to test the extent of the gold halo discovered in 2025

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces that a 1,800-metre diamond drilling program has started on the Aquilon gold project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

The program consists of three new holes and the extension of two existing holes with a helicopter supported drill rig.

The objective of the drilling program is to confirm lateral and depth continuity and the extent of the large gold halo that was discovered during the 2025 drilling program. This near-surface halo extends laterally for more than 700 metres from south to north and over a width of 300 metres, dipping eastward, according to the geological and structural interpretation of the area. Drill hole intervals up to 298.2 meters grading 0.26 g/t Au were reached in 2025, as published in the February 10, 2026 press release. This new discovery is less than 2km southwest of the high-grade Lingo zone and 3km from the Moman zone.

"While results from our summer exploration at Cheechoo are starting to come in, we're excited to resume drilling at Aquilon," said Jean-Félix Lepage, CEO of Sirios. "Aquilon has yielded some of the highest-grade drill intercepts ever obtained in Quebec, including 12,906.5 g/t Au over 0.2 m in the Lingo zone. This new program will allow us to better determine the size of the gold halo that was discovered in last year's program."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2313/315983_d8e94385c4233b67_002.jpg

Figure 1: Interpreted gold anomalous area at the Aquilon Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2313/315983_d8e94385c4233b67_002full.jpg

The drilling program is funded 51% by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada (Sumitomo) and 49% by Sirios, which acts as the operator.

About the Aquilon Joint Venture Project
Aquilon is a 51% Sumitomo - 49% Sirios joint venture gold project consisting of 140 Exclusive Exploration Rights (EER) covering an area of 68 km². It is in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, 10 km south of the Laforge-1 hydroelectric power station, and is easily accessible by all-season roads. To date, 32 gold showings have been discovered on the project. Some drill intercepts from the Aquilon project are among the highest grades obtained in Quebec, including 12,906.5 g/t Au over 0.2 m (Lingo showing), 3,527.4 g/t Au over 0.4 m (Moman showing), and 133.67 g/t Au over 0.8 m (Fleur-de-Lys showing) (ref. press releases of 26/06/2008 and 19/01/2011). Additional information is available on the recently updated Aquilon webpage at sirios.com/en/aquilon.

Roger Moar, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and an employee of the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Sirios Resources
Sirios Resources is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its Cheechoo gold deposit, as well as exploring and advancing its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

Contact:
Jean-Félix Lepage, Eng., CEO
Phone: 438-454-5636
info@sirios.com
Website: www.sirios.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315983

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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