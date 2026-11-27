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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 27, 2026 06:56AM PST
A labour board ruling has added another layer of tension to the ongoing strike at Teck Resources’ Highland Valley Copper mine, finding the company committed four violations of BC’s replacement-worker rules as more than 1,200 employees remain off the job.
Timon / Adobe Stock
Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) says it remains committed to reaching a collective agreement with striking workers at its Highland Valley Copper mine in British Columbia, following a provincial labour board ruling that found the company had breached replacement-worker restrictions.
A ruling released by the BC Labour Relations Board (BCLRB) on November 13 identified four violations involving Teck Highland Valley Copper Partnership’s use of replacement workers who were not eligible to carry out duties typically assigned to members of United Steelworkers Local 7619.
Teck Resources declined an interview request from Investing News Network on Tuesday (November 24).
Last week, a spokesperson for the company said in an email response: “Teck is committed to complying with all applicable requirements under the BC Labour Relations Code.”
“We remain committed to reaching a negotiated collective agreement that is fair, responsible and supports the long-term success of our BC employees, operation and communities. Operations are continuing at a reduced capacity, and customer shipments continue,” the email continued.
In its decision, numbered 2026 BCLRB 349, the board directed the company to stop assigning bargaining-unit duties to workers who did not qualify as eligible replacements.
The dispute comes amid an ongoing strike involving more than 1,200 union members, who walked off the job on October 24 following unsuccessful negotiations for a new collective agreement.
The four breaches involved two employees who had been promoted from bargaining-unit positions into supervisory roles after collective bargaining began, a retired employee who was rehired and performed work in the instrumentation shop, and an outside contractor who used a grader to clear snow from a mine road.
Under Section 68 of BC’s Labour Relations Code, the board determined that the two supervisors were not permitted to take over duties normally performed by striking employees. However, it recognized that Teck had planned to promote both individuals before collective bargaining commenced. Teck also admitted that bringing the retired employee back to carry out bargaining-unit duties had been an error.
The union continues to pursue roughly 47 other complaints against Teck, alleging further breaches related to the use of replacement workers and contractors.
“Shame on the contractors who are crossing the lines and doing our work, your day is coming,” union president Kyle Wolff said in a strike update last week.
“What this shows is that (Highland Valley Copper) cannot sustain a strike without us. They couldn't run the plant themselves, they have resorted to MLE workers and scab contractors to perform our jobs. This hasn't been a fair fight since day one, but with these new allegations, when founded, will show the real story.”
In a separate update last week, Wolff disputed claims that the union had turned down recent bargaining dates, saying Teck had not contacted the union to resume negotiations. He said Local 7619 had instead emailed the company to ask whether it was willing to return to the bargaining table, but received no response.
On November 23, Wolff also reported a significant arbitration win for the union, with an arbitrator finding that Highland Valley Copper had deferred work normally performed by union members before using the resulting backlog to justify contracting it out.
The dispute has also led to restrictions on picketing at mine access points and Vancouver Wharves Terminal. Meanwhile, the BC Federation of Labour's November 6 hot edict continues to discourage affiliated unions from handling or transporting products from Highland Valley until the strike ends.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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