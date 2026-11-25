Catalyst: 258.66 m of 0.29% CuEq including 72.00 m of 0.47% CuEq;
Sentinel: 158.00 m of 0.25% CuEq including 36.70 m of 0.58% CuEq and 0.70 m of 14% CuEq
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report the 2026 drill results from the Catalyst and Sentinel porphyry targets at its wholly owned Thorn Project in NW British Columbia, Canada. At Catalyst, where the Company announced a copper-gold porphyry discovery in 2025 (October 30, 2025 News Release), four holes totalling 2,070 m were drilled from and around the discovery pad to expand the known footprint of the system. At Sentinel, a new target located approximately 37 km east-southeast of the Camp Creek system, the Company completed its first-ever drilling, with four holes from three drill sites; the first hole intersected broad near-surface copper mineralization.
Highlights
Catalyst – mineralization extended in several directions from the 2025 discovery hole:
- Hole THN26-391 returned 258.66 m of 0.29% CuEq from 30.89 m, including 72.00 m of 0.47% CuEq from 131.00 m
- Hole THN26-395 returned 330.34 m of 0.23% CuEq from 210.00 m to near the end of the hole, including 13.46 m of 0.70% CuEq from 422.00 m; the hole ended in mineralization
- Hole THN26-392, collared about 140 m to the southwest, intersected 21.00 m of 0.37% CuEq from 362.00 m, including 8.00 m of 0.55% CuEq, extending mineralization to the southwest at depth
- Gold-enriched zones within the porphyry include 9.56 m of 0.73 g/t gold in THN26-391 and 2.00 m of 0.79 g/t gold and 0.33% copper in hole THN26-390
Sentinel – mineralization in the first hole on the eastern part of the project:
- Hole THN26-386 returned 158.00 m of 0.25% CuEq from 9.00 m, including 36.70 m of 0.58% CuEq, including 0.70 m of 12.05% Cu, 79.70 g/t Ag and 0.75 g/t Au
- Sentinel opens a new porphyry district in the eastern part of the massive Thorn Project, more than 30 km from the Camp Creek Corridor
Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO: "Our second season at Catalyst confirmed that the porphyry system extends well beyond the discovery hole, with every hole drilled from the discovery pad intersecting broad copper-gold mineralization. The near-term goal at Catalyst is to target higher Cu and Au grades in this shallow system. At Sentinel, hitting copper mineralization from the very first hole of a brand-new target is a strong start and opens up the potential of the eastern copper and gold targets of the Thorn Project."
Figure 1. Location of the Catalyst and Sentinel targets and other targets on the Thorn Project claims, with the Thorn camp and airstrip, the past-producing Golden Bear mine and access road, and copper-in-soil and copper-in-rock geochemistry.
Satellite imagery background; areas outside the Thorn claims are shaded. Soil Cu by portable XRF where available, otherwise by laboratory analysis. Soil samples below 100 ppm Cu and rock samples below 0.5% Cu are not shown. UTM NAD83 Zone 8N.
Catalyst Target
Catalyst is located approximately 7 km northeast of the Camp Creek porphyry-epithermal system, within the 8 km to 10 km long Camp Creek Corridor. The 2025 discovery drilling included hole THN25-343, which returned 424.00 m of 0.30% CuEq from surface (October 30, 2025 News Release). In 2026, the Company focused on expanding its understanding of this exciting prospect. The 2026 holes were planned using the 2025 TITAN DCIP chargeability survey, the 2026 drone magnetic survey (June 11, 2026 News Release), MPIx porphyry vector data, and detailed mapping, targeting high-chargeability, low-magnetic zones around the discovery.
Holes THN26-390 and THN26-391 were drilled from the THN25-343 discovery pad to the southeast and northwest, respectively, and holes THN26-392 and THN26-395 were collared about 140 m southwest and northeast of it (Figure 2, Table 3). Hole THN26-391 intersected continuous mineralization over 258.66 m from the bottom of the overburden, hosted in hydrothermal breccia and feldspar-hornblende porphyry, with the best grades between 131.00 m and 203.00 m, where molybdenum increases to 229 ppm over 72.00 m. A deeper zone of 13.00 m of 0.61% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au and 273 ppm Mo) from 421.00 m lies within intermediate volcanic rocks. Hole THN26-395 returned two long intervals: 123.00 m of 0.22% CuEq from 73.00 m and 330.34 m of 0.23% CuEq from 210.00 m and ended in mineralization at 549.00 m depth. Hole THN26-390, drilled to the southeast, returned 80.00 m of 0.25% CuEq from 47.00 m, a gold-dominant interval with 0.15 g/t Au. Hole THN26-392, collared about 140 m southwest of the discovery pad, intersected 21.00 m of 0.37% CuEq (0.20% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 1.65 g/t Ag and 54 ppm Mo) from 362.00 m, including 8.00 m of 0.55% CuEq, and a second interval of 47.89 m of 0.11% CuEq from 408.00 m to the end of the hole, showing that mineralization continues to the southwest at depth.
Together with the 2025 drilling, the results show that Catalyst hosts broad, low to moderate-grade copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization over at least 1 km along strike and to more than 500 m depth (Figure 2), with higher-grade, molybdenum-rich zones in the porphyry and gold-rich zones in breccia. The system remains open to the northwest, northeast, southwest and at depth.
Figure 2. Plan map of the Catalyst target showing 2025 and 2026 drill holes, reported 2026 intervals, and copper and gold in soil contours over 3D IP chargeability.
Drill traces are projected to plan. Reported intervals are colored by CuEq grade; the widest bar marks the innermost "including" interval. *THN25-343 previously reported (October 30, 2025 News Release) on a different CuEq basis. Soil contours gridded from soil samples (Cu by portable XRF where available, otherwise laboratory; Au by laboratory). Background: hillshade from Brixton DEM with a transparent 3D chargeability model (Catalyst) or total magnetic intensity (Sentinel). UTM NAD83 Zone 8N.
Table 1. Catalyst Porphyry Target 2026 drill results.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Cu (%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Mo (ppm)
|CuEq (%)
|THN26-390
|47.00
|127.00
|80.00
|0.07
|0.15
|0.54
|30.00
|0.25
|including
|95.00
|105.00
|10.00
|0.10
|0.34
|0.68
|12.00
|0.48
|and including
|113.00
|115.00
|2.00
|0.33
|0.79
|2.21
|8.00
|1.21
|THN26-390
|234.25
|236.00
|1.75
|0.01
|1.28
|0.32
|6.00
|1.39
|THN26-391
|30.89
|289.55
|258.66
|0.10
|0.12
|0.71
|97.00
|0.29
|including
|131.00
|203.00
|72.00
|0.14
|0.20
|0.79
|229.00
|0.47
|and including
|146.50
|182.00
|35.50
|0.17
|0.26
|0.88
|298.00
|0.60
|and including
|172.00
|174.00
|2.00
|0.26
|1.01
|1.66
|1490.00
|2.00
|THN26-391
|305.00
|363.00
|58.00
|0.05
|0.18
|0.64
|22.00
|0.27
|including
|348.00
|357.56
|9.56
|0.09
|0.73
|1.19
|25.00
|0.90
|and including
|356.00
|357.56
|1.56
|0.17
|3.08
|2.90
|5.00
|3.53
|THN26-391
|415.00
|444.00
|29.00
|0.12
|0.13
|0.90
|140.00
|0.33
|including
|421.00
|434.00
|13.00
|0.22
|0.24
|1.52
|273.00
|0.61
|THN26-392
|362.00
|383.00
|21.00
|0.20
|0.11
|1.65
|54.00
|0.37
|including
|363.68
|381.00
|17.32
|0.23
|0.12
|1.84
|62.00
|0.41
|and including
|369.00
|377.00
|8.00
|0.31
|0.15
|2.67
|106.00
|0.55
|THN26-392
|408.00
|455.89
|47.89
|0.05
|0.05
|0.28
|22.00
|0.11
|THN26-395
|73.00
|196.00
|123.00
|0.09
|0.10
|0.63
|34.00
|0.22
|including
|83.00
|106.30
|23.30
|0.15
|0.15
|0.95
|45.00
|0.35
|THN26-395
|210.00
|540.34
|330.34
|0.10
|0.08
|0.64
|70.00
|0.23
|including
|284.00
|320.70
|36.70
|0.21
|0.09
|1.40
|119.00
|0.38
|and including
|422.00
|435.46
|13.46
|0.17
|0.36
|0.87
|309.00
|0.70
|and including
|427.00
|428.23
|1.23
|0.30
|2.66
|1.38
|152.00
|3.24
Intervals are drill core lengths; true widths are not known. Grades are length-weighted averages. Composites use a 0.10% CuEq cutoff with up to 10 m of internal dilution; "including" intervals use 0.20%, 0.40% and 1.00% CuEq cutoffs. Copper Equivalent (CuEq %) = Cu (%) + 1.0746 × Au (g/t) + 0.01535 × Ag (g/t) + 4.2105 × Mo (%), using US$4.75/lb Cu, US$3,500/oz Au, US$50/oz Ag, US$20/lb Mo and 85% recovery for all metals.
Sentinel Target
Sentinel is located in the eastern part of the Thorn Project, approximately 37 km east-southeast of Camp Creek, and is the most advanced of the East Targets (June 11, 2026 News Release). It was defined by a broad alteration footprint, porphyry-style stockwork veining and copper-gold-silver-molybdenum anomalies in surface rock samples of up to 1.54% Cu and 0.54% Mo. The 2026 program was the first drilling ever at Sentinel, testing the target with four holes from three drill sites (Figure 3, Table 3).
The first hole, THN26-386, intersected copper-gold- silver-molybdenum mineralization from near surface. It returned 158.00 m of 0.25% CuEq (0.12% Cu, 1.02 g/t Ag and 233 ppm Mo) from 9.00 m in monzonite and diorite, including 36.70 m of 0.58% CuEq (0.36% Cu, 2.63 g/t Ag and 374 ppm Mo) from 36.00 m. Within this interval a high-grade vein returned 0.70 m of 12.05% Cu, 79.70 g/t Ag and 0.75 g/t Au, with high bismuth, tellurium and arsenic. A second interval of 57.00 m with 210 ppm Mo from 179.00 m shows that molybdenum continues at depth.
Hole THN26-387, drilled about 650 m to the southeast, intersected quartz-feldspar porphyry with a zinc-lead-silver halo near surface, including 15.65 m of 9.62 g/t Ag from 12.35 m, and 50.70 m of 0.11% CuEq with 154 ppm Mo from 234.30 m in monzonite to the end of the hole, where molybdenum was increasing. Hole THN26-388 was abandoned at 112.8 m and redrilled as THN26-389 from the same pad; neither hole returned significant intervals, but THN26-389 showed copper and molybdenum increasing toward the bottom of the hole. The pattern of a zinc-lead-silver halo over copper-molybdenum mineralization suggests that the drilling tested the upper and outer parts of a porphyry system. The diorite and monzonite that host the mineralization are mapped as Triassic (Newmont, 1965) and are distinct from the Late Cretaceous Thorn stock and the porphyries associated with the Camp Creek, Catalyst and Tempest systems; the quartz-feldspar porphyry in THN26-387 is mapped as Late Cretaceous, and the age of the mineralizing intrusion has not yet been determined. Sentinel opens a new area for porphyry exploration in the eastern part of the property.
Figure 3. Plan map of the Sentinel target showing the four 2026 drill holes, reported intervals, and copper and gold in soil contours over total magnetic intensity.
THN26-388 was abandoned at 112.8 m and redrilled from the same pad as THN26-389; neither returned significant intervals.
Figure 4. Core photos of mineralization at Sentinel and Catalyst. Top: Sentinel, hole THN26-386 at 44.60 m, massive chalcopyrite in a hydrothermal vein; the 0.70 m sample (44.30 m to 45.00 m) grades 12.05% Cu and 0.75 g/t Au. Bottom: Catalyst, hole THN26-391 at 356.26 m, a quartz-sulfide-gold vein; the 1.56 m sample (356.00 m to 357.56 m) carries 3.08 g/t Au with 0.17% Cu.
Half core. Assays are for the sampled intervals shown. The photographed samples were selected to show high-grade mineralization and are not representative of the overall grade of the intervals reported in Tables 1 and 2.
Table 2. Sentinel 2026 drill results.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Cu (%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Mo (ppm)
|CuEq (%)
|THN26-386
|9.00
|167.00
|158.00
|0.12
|0.02
|1.02
|233.00
|0.25
|including
|36.00
|72.70
|36.70
|0.36
|0.03
|2.63
|374.00
|0.58
|and including
|44.30
|46.30
|2.00
|5.68
|0.28
|37.59
|95.00
|6.60
|and including
|44.30
|45.00
|0.70
|12.05
|0.75
|79.70
|41.00
|14.10
|THN26-386
|179.00
|236.00
|57.00
|0.04
|0.01
|0.38
|210.00
|0.14
|THN26-387
|12.35
|28.00
|15.65
|0.06
|0.02
|9.62
|35.00
|0.25
|THN26-387
|234.30
|285.00
|50.70
|0.03
|0.01
|0.39
|154.00
|0.11
|THN26-388
|No significant intervals
|THN26-389
|No significant intervals
Intervals are drill core lengths; true widths are not known. Grades are length-weighted averages. Composite criteria are as in Table 1. Copper equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using US$4.75/lb Cu, US$3,500/oz Au, US$50/oz Ag and US$20/lb Mo, and a conceptual recovery of 85% for all metals. CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 1.0746 × Au (g/t) + 0.01535 × Ag (g/t) + 4.2105 × Mo (%). Each factor is the value of one unit of the metal divided by the value of 1% Cu (US$4.75/lb × 22.0462 lb per 10 kg = US$104.72 per tonne), using 31.1035 gram per troy ounce: Au factor = (US$3,500 ÷ 31.1035) ÷ US$104.72 = 1.0746; Ag factor = (US$50 ÷ 31.1035) ÷ US$104.72 = 0.01535; Mo factor = US$20 ÷ US$4.75 = 4.2105. Mo assays reported in ppm are converted to percent (ppm ÷ 10,000) before the formula is applied.
Table 3. Location of 2026 drill holes at Catalyst and Sentinel. Coordinates in UTM NAD83 Zone 8N.
|Hole ID
|Target
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|THN26-386
|Sentinel
|661857
|6476564
|1848
|115
|-70
|258.0
|THN26-387
|Sentinel
|662453
|6476306
|1935
|300
|-55
|285.0
|THN26-388
|Sentinel
|662727
|6476587
|1964
|280
|-60
|112.8
|THN26-389
|Sentinel
|662727
|6476587
|1964
|278
|-53
|269.0
|THN26-390
|Catalyst
|632524
|6497186
|1508
|125
|-55
|450.0
|THN26-391
|Catalyst
|632524
|6497186
|1508
|305
|-70
|615.0
|THN26-392
|Catalyst
|632424
|6497086
|1458
|305
|-80
|456.0
|THN26-395
|Catalyst
|632624
|6497286
|1456
|125
|-70
|549.0
Quality Assurance & Quality Control
Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.50 m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50 to 1.50 m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, or Langley, British Columbia, depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2015 and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu, Zn, and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over-limit gold samples were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QA/QC protocols is available on the Company's website.
Qualified Person (QP)
Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data disclosed in this news release and has approved the technical information presented herein.
About Brixton Metals Corporation
Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns five exploration projects: the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario; the Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project in NW British Columbia; the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.; and the Atlin Goldfields Project in NW British Columbia. Brixton holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the silver-focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
info@brixtonmetals.com
For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. Email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call 604-630-9707
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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the extent and potential of the Catalyst and Sentinel targets and future exploration, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSX-V and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.
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