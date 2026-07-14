Investor Insight
Great Western Mining provides investors with exposure to critical and monetary metals in one of the top-ranked mining jurisdictions globally, alongside an early US investment opportunity with its Pine Crow and Defender tungsten project in Mineral County, Nevada.
Overview
Great Western Mining (LSE:GWMO, OTC:GWMOF) is an exploration and project development company centered in the expansive polymetallic Walker Lane Belt in Mineral County, Nevada.
Holding a robust suite of precious and critical mineral assets including copper, silver, and gold, the company enlarged one of its claim blocks around a >3-kilometer contiguous skarn trend in 2024 to include some historical tungsten mines. The tungsten project, called Pine Crow and Defender, in tandem with resource delineation work, is also undergoing metallurgical test work to validate its processing potential and helping to advance a US-based tungsten opportunity given the current growing momentum in the region.
The company’s strategy focuses on fast-tracking its domestic critical mineral assets to market while systematically monetizing its extensive copper,gold, and silver portfolio. It is directed by a technically rigorous, in-country operations and corporate management team with over a century of collective natural resource leadership, including executive chairman Brian Hall, who was the founder of the recognized company Aminex PLC, CEO Ed Loye, a critical minerals specialist, and operations director Robert O’Connell, who is an expert in navigating complex Nevada state regulatory frameworks.
The company has been approved to trade on the OTCQB market in the US as of June 2026, allowing access for US-based investors to an accelerating US-based “in our backyard” tungsten asset.
Company Highlights
- Tier-1 jurisdiction: Operations are focused in Nevada, USA, ranked first in 2025 by the Fraser Institute for investment attractiveness, with a legacy of massive production of metals, including copper, gold, silver, and tungsten.
- US-aligned critical minerals initiative: Regional momentum is growing for tungsten projects, positioning its Pine Crow and Defender asset of strategic relevance.
- Experienced management: Led by a team with years of experience in the mining and resource sector, including executive chairman Brian Hall who was the founder of recognized company Aminex PLC, CEO Ed Loye, a critical minerals specialist, and operations director Robert O’Connell an expert in navigating complex Nevada state regulatory frameworks.
- Near-term catalysts: Progressing its fully-funded exploration work at its Pine Crow and Defender tungsten project, with a maiden mineral resource estimate expected by the end of 2026.
Key Projects
Pine Crow and Defender Project
Pine Crow and Defender is a 1.2-kilometer corridor connecting the historic Pine Crow and Defender mines, with mapping, channel cutting, and geophysics pointing towards a broader linked system stretching over 3 kilometers.
It is currently the company’s primary focus, with initial exploration work completed across the 3 km corridor between Defender-Pine Crow and the existing M2 copper resource as of June 2026.
A fully funded 2026 exploration program is being executed to deliver an initial maiden mineral resource estimate for the project by the end of 2026. The current work programme is designed to further assess the scale, continuity and geometry of tungsten mineralisation within the broader Black Mountain claim area.
Huntoon Copper Project
Located within the Walker Lane structural belt in Mineral County, Nevada, the Huntoon Copper project sits within a highly mineralised system hosting multiple copper, gold, and silver prospects within a 6 km radius.
Among its key aspects is the West Huntoon, an emerging porphyry-related system centered on the Crowne Pointe granite and the pre-existing M2 deposit with a defined JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 milllion tonnes at 0.45 percent copper.
Management Team
Brian Hall — Executive Chairman
A seasoned chartered accountant, Hall was a member of the small team that landed the first commercial oil from the UK North Sea. He was first a board member of Great Western Mining in 2012 before he became chairman in 2013 and executive chairman in 2019. In 1991, he founded Aminex PLC, an oil company that was eventually taken to the LSE Premium List. Aminex is one of the very few foreign oil companies to have paid a Russian exit dividend.
Ed Loye —Chief Executive Officer
With over 20 years of technical expertise, Loye is a mineral exploration and project development specialist for targeting critical metals and rare earth elements. He is a founding member of the UK Critical Minerals Association and was recently appointed directly to GWM's Board of Directors.
Robert O’Connell — Operations Director
Having 25 years of hands-on technical management across drilling, oil, and mineral exploration sectors, O’Connell is an expert in navigating complex Nevada state regulatory frameworks, managing safety protocols and cultivating deep institutional relationships with local communities. He is a founder employee of Great Western who staked the original claims and oversaw 5,000 metres of drilling, resulting in an Inferred copper resource of 19,000 tonnes copper.
Max Williams — Finance Director and Company Secretary
A chartered accountant with 30 years of corporate oversight, Williams holds experience in managing financial systems for public resource entities. He formerly acted as Finance Director at Aminex PLC, directly administering multi-jurisdictional financial controls, compliance and capital strategies.
Lawrence Carter — Consultant Geologist
Carter is an Honorary Research Fellow recognised as an authority for porphyry systems, who completed his PhD on the Yerington Copper Mine in the region of Great Western Mining’s claims.
Andy Goetz — Resident Geologist / Field Manager
Goetz has extensive hands-on field experience, having covered more ground across company claims. He is responsible for soil and rock sampling, claim staking and geological data collection and is highly experienced in remote field operations, including extended field deployments and camping.