Great Western Mining provides investors with exposure to critical and monetary metals in one of the top-ranked mining jurisdictions globally, alongside an early US investment opportunity with its Pine Crow and Defender tungsten project in Mineral County, Nevada.

Great Western Mining (LSE:GWMO, OTC:GWMOF) is an exploration and project development company centered in the expansive polymetallic Walker Lane Belt in Mineral County, Nevada.

Holding a robust suite of precious and critical mineral assets including copper, silver, and gold, the company enlarged one of its claim blocks around a >3-kilometer contiguous skarn trend in 2024 to include some historical tungsten mines. The tungsten project, called Pine Crow and Defender, in tandem with resource delineation work, is also undergoing metallurgical test work to validate its processing potential and helping to advance a US-based tungsten opportunity given the current growing momentum in the region.

The company’s strategy focuses on fast-tracking its domestic critical mineral assets to market while systematically monetizing its extensive copper,gold, and silver portfolio. It is directed by a technically rigorous, in-country operations and corporate management team with over a century of collective natural resource leadership, including executive chairman Brian Hall, who was the founder of the recognized company Aminex PLC, CEO Ed Loye, a critical minerals specialist, and operations director Robert O’Connell, who is an expert in navigating complex Nevada state regulatory frameworks.