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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Nov. 24, 2026 01:00PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Copper prices have retreated from their 2026 highs, exposing the tension between near-term economic uncertainty and the metal's longer-term supply outlook.
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Copper prices have surrendered much of this year's gains, raising questions about the strength of the rally as macroeconomic uncertainty, shifting investor sentiment and weaker demand weigh on the metal.
However, beneath the recent volatility, tightening concentrate markets, declining ore grades and a limited pipeline of new mines continue to support the longer-term supply outlook.
Copper fell to US$5.33 per pound on Tuesday (November 24), a level unseen since mid-March, and well below its year-to-date high of US$6.80, reached in early September. The pullback has erased much of the metal's earlier rise, but industry observers say the underlying supply challenges have not disappeared.
Ivan Bebek, CEO of Coppernico Metals (TSX:COPR,OTCQB:CPPMF), said the pullback is largely the result of these sector dynamics rather than a deterioration in copper's long-term fundamentals.
"The recent copper price decline is largely attributed to a rally in the dollar, seasonal impacts and the cooling of the artificial intelligence (AI) buzz," he told the Investing News Network (INN) in an email.
However, the copper correction has raised concerns about investment in future production, particularly among junior explorers that depend on capital markets to advance their projects.
At the New Orleans Investment Conference last month, Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, also questioned whether the recent divergence between copper and other metals reflects the underlying supply and demand picture.
"All three metals look very attractive for the next five to 10 years from just a supply and demand standpoint," he told INN during an interview, referring to copper, as well as gold and silver.
Costa further noted that copper typically leads other commodities lower when economic conditions weaken, making its relative resilience noteworthy. He suggested that institutional investment flows and investor positioning could be contributing to differences in recent price performance.
Watch the full interview with Costa to hear more of his thoughts on copper and precious metals.
"I think it truly is the fact that institutions and large allocators are comfortable buying a metal, and eventually they're going to feel comfortable with a catch up in silver and gold," he said.
Supply constraints underpin copper's outlook
Despite the recent volatility, supply-side challenges continue to support copper's longer-term outlook.
During an S&P Global webinar on the state of the mining sector in Q3, Francesca Price, senior metals and mining research analyst, said copper was the second best-performing base metal during the period, with its average price increasing 6 percent compared with the previous quarter, and quarter-end prices rising about 9 percent.
The gains were driven primarily by tight concentrate availability, disruptions to Chilean supply and US stockpiling.
"On the demand side, generally weak Chinese demand capped the upside, but unfortunately (it was) not sufficient to offset those supply concerns," Price said. She characterized the broader base metals market as a supply-driven story rather than a narrative that is supported by strengthening consumption.
Nick Trickett, the organization's associate director and head of short-term analytics for critical minerals and metals, also identified concentrate shortages as an important source of price support for copper, although he cautioned that the firm's forecasts point to a weaker pricing environment in 2027.
That outlook highlights the tension between near-term market conditions and longer-term supply needs — while economic uncertainty could continue to weigh on copper, adding new mines isn't quick and requires capital.
According to Braden Harker, center director of the National Minerals Information Center at the US Geological Survey (USGS), global copper mine capacity is approaching 30 million metric tons, with five countries — Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Peru, China and the US — accounting for 59 percent of capacity. However, expanding production is becoming increasingly difficult as ore grades decline and miners move to more challenging deposits.
"New mines are getting harder, and not just here; it's around the world," Harker said during a November USGS webinar.
He noted that copper ore grades have fallen from about 13 percent in the 1770s to below 0.5 percent in some deposits being mined today, pointing to "tougher ground, higher costs and long permitting timelines."
Technology has helped the copper industry maintain output by allowing companies to recover the red metal from low-grade material that would previously have been discarded.
The USGS estimates global mine capacity could increase approximately 9 percent by 2030.
However, Harker emphasized that capacity estimates should not be interpreted as production forecasts. They reflect projects that companies have built, announced or studied, rather than guaranteed future output.
He also highlighted the limited short-term response of mine supply to higher prices.
"Mines take years to permit, finance and build, and in the short run, supply barely responds to price," he said.
According to USGS research, a 10 percent increase in mined copper prices generates less than a 1 percent increase in supply within a year. "When supply gets squeezed, the price moves first, and then the mines come later," Harker said.
Exploration activity must translate into investment
The difficulty of developing new supply is also reflected in exploration and project development activity.
Patricia Barreto, an associate director on S&P Global Energy's Critical Minerals Research team, reported an 81 percent increase in copper drilling during the third quarter, with 88 copper projects reporting activity.
Early stage drilling increased 51 percent to 298 projects, indicating renewed interest in identifying future resources.
However, the increase in exploration has yet to translate into a comparable improvement in projects advancing toward production. Barreto said the industry recorded only nine positive project milestones during the period, which is seven fewer than in the previous quarter.
Only one project advanced through feasibility, while two moved into pre-production and six entered production.
“What we still need to see is whether that appetite turns into investment appetite," she said.
Barreto added that the industry is increasingly focused on brownfield exploration, where companies can expand existing operations and benefit from established infrastructure. Greenfield projects remain important, but are becoming more complex as deposits are found deeper underground and in less established mining jurisdictions.
Copper also attracted increased merger and acquisition interest during the quarter. S&P Global recorded 16 transactions, up from 11 previously, with deal value more than doubling to US$856 million.
However, 13 of those transactions involved non-producing assets, suggesting buyers remain interested in securing future copper exposure while exercising caution around project development and valuation.
For junior explorers, the combination of price volatility and limited investment appetite presents a significant challenge.
Bebek said the share price hits for copper equities could have broader consequences for the industry's ability to develop future supply, telling INN, "The impact of the decline in copper equities will be highly detrimental to the investment capital needed to meet future global supply needs."
He argued that copper prices need to be both higher and more stable to support the development of lower-grade deposits and encourage the exploration required to identify new resources.
"Downside volatility is hindering capital investment," Bebek explained, adding that junior exploration companies need higher, stable copper prices and more predictable geopolitics.
With a potential structural supply deficit forecast for 2028, the copper industry's ability to attract investment will be critical. While exploration activity is showing signs of recovery, the gap between identifying new resources and bringing them into production remains substantial.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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