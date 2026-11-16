Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Nov. 15, 2026 05:30PM PST
A labor dispute at Teck Resources’ Highland Valley copper mine in BC is escalating, with more than 1,200 striking workers entering their fourth week of picket action.
Timon / Adobe Stock
Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) is facing a growing labor dispute as workers are set to enter their fourth week on strike at the company's Highland Valley copper mine in BC.
More than 1,200 members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619 have been on strike since October 24, after negotiations over a new collective agreement failed to produce a deal with the Vancouver-based firm.
Teck confirmed that the mine is continuing to operate at reduced capacity following the start of strike action, while contingency plans are in place to prioritize safety and environmental management during the labor disruption.
In an October 29 bargaining update, the union accused Teck of using replacement workers to maintain operations during the strike and outlined its interpretation of Section 68 of BC's Labor Relations Code, which restricts employers from assigning struck work to certain replacement employees, contractors and transferred workers.
Two days later, union President Kyle Wolff said the union had identified five supervisors and two contractors performing work normally carried out by striking employees during the first seven days of the strike.
“We knew they couldn't run it without us, so they had to bring extra hands in,” Wolff wrote.
According to Castanet, the company has filed a civil claim in BC Supreme Court, alleging that striking workers obstructed access to the mine and engaged in threatening behavior, and is seeking an injunction.
Wages, pensions, staffing shortages and workplace safety are some of the concerns raised by the union. Moreover, workers are opposing a proposed 25 percent reduction in future pension contributions. Workers have also raised concerns about silica dust exposure and deteriorating mine equipment, the Tyee reported on November 6.
Last week, the BC Federation of Labour (BCFED) declared a “hot edict,” calling on affiliated unions and their members to refrain from handling or transporting copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and other mineral products and by-products originating from Highland Valley until the dispute is resolved.
BCFED President Sussanne Skidmore said the move was intended to put additional economic pressure on Teck to reach a collective agreement with the striking workers.
“Teck Resources is pulling in record profits. Yet they aren’t just failing to pay workers enough to retain them — they’re even asking for concessions,” said USW Western Canada Director Scott Lunny in a November 6 news release. “No company this profitable should be falling so far short of the wages and pensions they can afford to pay.”
The union claims output has fallen to about 10 percent of normal levels, although Teck has not confirmed the figure.
Other unions have joined the picket lines, with USW Local 480 reportedly donating C$10,000 to support striking workers.
In its third quarter results, released on October 28, four days after the strike began, Teck kept its 2026 Highland Valley copper production forecast at 115,000 to 135,000 metric tons.
“Our previously disclosed 2026 annual production guidance is unchanged, including for (Quebrada Blanca) despite severe weather impacts in Q3 2026,” Teck stated. “As a result of strong operational performance through September 30, 2026, we expect our 2026 annual production to be towards the high end of our previously disclosed guidance ranges for copper production at (Highland Valley), zinc in concentrate production at Red Dog and refined zinc production at Trail.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/INN_Resource
asethi@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Copper Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.