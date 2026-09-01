Investor Insight Copper Intelligence offers investors high-leverage exposure to the Democratic Republic of Congo with its copper portfolio in the Central African Copperbelt.

Overview Hosting approximately 80 million tonnes of copper reserves, the Democratic Republic of Congo is estimated to hold roughly 8 percent of the world’s total copper reserves. This places it as one of the jurisdictions with potential to address the metal’s projected 10 million metric tons deficit by 2040. Copper Intelligence (OTC:CUIA) positioned itself in this opportunity as the first US-listed, standalone company built entirely around copper assets in the DRC. The company formed through African Discovery Group’s acquisition of Société Grabin Mining SAS, holder of the Butembo exploration licences. It emerged from that reverse takeover during a Strategic Minerals Roundtable in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2026, which DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and we Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended. The company renamed itself ‘Copper Intelligence’ and adopted the ticker CUAI on June 1, 2026, completing a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. The company’s strategy centers on aggregating and de-risking its early-stage copper assets: its flagship Butembo Copper Project and the Kitungu Exploration Licence. It is also utilizing non-dilutive structures such as joint ventures with companies like CoTec Holdings, tailings agreements and presale offtake arrangements to fund growth. Copper Intelligence also holds two additional asset areas in the DRC, namely Samwe and Lubutu. Both are at the reconnaissance stage and are aligned with the company’s strategy to leverage CEO and Director Aldo Cesano’s in-country relationships to identify and advance early-stage DRC copper projects ahead of introducing them to the market. Near-term catalysts include a planned upgrade from OTCID to OTCQB and listing at the NYSE. A definitive agreement for the joint venture with CoTec Holdings is also targeted for the third quarter of 2026, while drilling and data releases will continue across the Butembo land package and other assets.

Company Highlights Pioneer company : Copper Intelligence is the first US-listed company with a standalone copper asset base in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The company was formed through a reverse takeover of US shell company African Discovery Group in February 2026.

: Copper Intelligence is the first US-listed company with a standalone copper asset base in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The company was formed through a reverse takeover of US shell company African Discovery Group in February 2026. 100% owned flagship asset : The Butembo Copper Project is located in North Kivu, eastern DRC. It has returned grab samples of up to 19.8 percent copper and a maiden drill intercept of 7.55 metres at approximately 5.96 percent copper.

: The Butembo Copper Project is located in North Kivu, eastern DRC. It has returned grab samples of up to 19.8 percent copper and a maiden drill intercept of 7.55 metres at approximately 5.96 percent copper. High-potential project : The company holds a second Copperbelt position at its Kitungu Exploration Licence, which is directly adjacent to MMG’s 30-million-tonne Kinsvere copper project.

: The company holds a second Copperbelt position at its Kitungu Exploration Licence, which is directly adjacent to MMG’s 30-million-tonne Kinsvere copper project. Clean capital structure : The company is debt-free and warrant-free, and is pursuing financing through projects such as its joint venture with TSXV-listed CoTec Holdings to process historical copper tailings in the DRC.

: The company is debt-free and warrant-free, and is pursuing financing through projects such as its joint venture with TSXV-listed CoTec Holdings to process historical copper tailings in the DRC. Proven leadership in Africa: Management includes Chairman Andrew Groves and CEO Aldo Cesano, who hold extensive experience in the foundation, growth and sale of African ventures.

Key Projects Butembo Copper Project (Flagship) Located in North Kivu, Eastern DRC, Butembo spans 2,402 hectares and is situated on the Central African Copperbelt. It is in proximity to the Ruwenzori Mountain location of Kilembe, Uganda’s biggest copper mine. It is also close to the Kamoa-Kakula, one of the largest copper discoveries in history. The site benefits from established infrastructure, road access, up to 10 megawatts of available grid and water. Butembo is the company’s flagship and most advanced asset, with copper mineralization confirmed in each of its four artisanal pits. Grab samples returned up to 19.8 percent and 16.3 percent copper across an interpreted strike length exceeding eight kilometres. Drilling began in March 2026, followed by maiden results reported in July 2026. The results included an intercept of 7.55 metres at approximately 5.96 percent copper, and a step-out hole roughly 100 metres along strike returning 3 metres at approximately 1.89 percent copper. The company said that samples have been sent to accredited laboratories and that they are awaiting confirmatory assays. Kitungu Exploration Licence Kitungu is Copper Intelligence’s 764-hectare property approximately 73 kilometres from Lubumbashi in the southern DRC's main Copperbelt. The company described it as geologically compelling “in a way that is distinct from Butembo,” with a preliminary, unverified intercept of 82 metres at 1.5 percent copper. The property is directly adjacent to MMG’s (majority-owned by China Minmetals Corporation) Kinsvere Copper Project, which hosts a resource of approximately 30 million tonnes grading 3.65 percent copper. Following its acquisition in April 2026, the company expanded the project’s position by acquiring the adjacent Kasenga PR9 concession in June 2026. Kasenga holds nine exploration blocks across roughly 758 hectares, extending the potential tested strike length of the combined land package. Copper Tailings Joint Venture — CoTec Holdings (TSXV: CTH) In May 2026, Copper Intelligence signed a non-binding term sheet with CoTec Holdings Inc. to process historical copper tailings in the DRC. This also included Treger-Genovese, an investment arm associated with CoTec's CEO Julian Treger and partner Lucio Genovese. Under the proposal, Copper Intelligence would hold a 50 percent equity interest, while CoTec and Treger-Genovese each hold 25 percent. CoTec and Treger-Genovese will also fund up to US$25 million via shareholder loans and manage daily operations. A definitive agreement is targeted in the third quarter of 2026.