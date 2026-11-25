Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the results of five additional drill holes from its 2026 exploration program at the road-accessible Carmacks copper-gold project in central Yukon. These results have now more than doubled the strike length of Zone 2000S to 400 m beyond the 2022 Mineral Resource, with mineralization remaining open in multiple directions.
Carmacks Highlights
- Hole CD-26-064 returned:
- 73.65 m of 0.95% copper with 1.05 g/t gold, 6.7 g/t silver and 466 ppm molybdenum (2.03% CuEq),
- including 52.27 m of 1.22% copper with 1.43 g/t gold, 9.0 g/t silver and 615 ppm molybdenum (2.68% CuEq);
- Hole CD-26-060 returned:
- 51.43 m of 0.61% copper with 0.44 g/t gold, 3.8 g/t silver and 546 ppm molybdenum (1.22% CuEq),
- including 19.92 m of 1.15% copper with 0.83 g/t gold, 7.2 g/t silver and 1327 ppm molybdenum (2.43% CuEq);
- Hole CD-26-061 returned:
- 13.60 m of 0.93% copper with 0.55 g/t gold, 4.8 g/t silver and 167 ppm molybdenum (1.48% CuEq);
- These holes are located within the extension of Zone 2000S towards Zone 147, with hole 61 representing a step-out of 400 m beyond the modelled edge of the 2022 Resource Estimate; and
- A total of 18,242 m of drilling in 39 holes was completed in 2026, with 15 holes still awaiting assays.
"The results continue to exceed our expectations, both in terms of the grades encountered and the scale of mineralization at the 2000S Zone expansion," said Graham Downs, President and CEO of Cascadia. "This year's drilling has demonstrated this area is wide open, with additional room to test up-dip, down-dip and further along strike towards Zone 147. We look forward to receiving the results of the remaining drill holes and are already actively planning a substantial follow-up drill program for 2027. With the existing measured and indicated resource at Carmacks, the success of this year's expansion program, and an even larger program planned for next year, we are well on our way to demonstrating the potential for significant resource growth."
Figure 1 – Carmacks Deposit Drill Plan Map
Figure 2 – Zone 2000S Long Section
Figure 3 – Cross Section A, CD-26-064
To learn more about these results, join Andrew Carne, Cascadia's VP Corporate Development for a webinar on Thursday, November 26th, at 11AM PT / 1PM ET. Register here: https://6ix.com/event/zone-2000s-extension-at-the-carmacks-project-continues-to-deliver-high-grades
To view the Carmacks Deposit and these newly released results in 3D, please click here: https://mininghub.com/3d/v/m0DUqozU
2026 Carmacks Drilling Summary
A total of 39 holes comprising 18,242 m were drilled in 2026, with drilling completed in mid-October. The focus of this drill program was testing the extension of Zone 2000S north towards Zone 147, which has successfully extended mineralization 400 m beyond the edge of the 2022 modelled Mineral Resource. Five additional holes from the Zone 2000S extension are pending assay, all of which encountered mineralization. Three holes were also completed at Zone 1213, testing underneath successful step-out holes from the 2025 drill program, all of which encountered mineralization and have assays pending. Two holes were drilled in the "Fault Zone" between Zone 1213 and Zone 2000S, with assays pending. Four holes were drilled at the Zone A target, 11 km north of the main deposit, which encountered variable amounts of mineralization and have assays pending. Assays from the remaining holes are anticipated to be completed in January and will be released once they are received and compiled.
Table 1: New Carmacks Drilling Results (November 25, 2026)
|
Drill Hole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)*
|
Copper (%)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
Silver (g/t)
|
Molybdenum (ppm)
|
CuEq. (%)**
Zone 2000S
|
incl
|
576.97
|
596.89
|
19.92
|
1.15
|
0.83
|
7.2
|
1327
|
2.43
|
CD-26-061
|
596.94
|
610.54
|
13.60
|
0.93
|
0.55
|
4.8
|
167
|
1.48
|
CD-26-064
|
322.21
|
395.86
|
73.65
|
0.95
|
1.05
|
6.7
|
466
|
2.03
|
incl
|
322.21
|
374.48
|
52.27
|
1.22
|
1.43
|
9.0
|
615
|
2.68
Zone 14
|
CD-26-062
|
251.28
|
261.41
|
10.13
|
0.19
|
0.04
|
1.1
|
26
|
0.24
|
CD-26-063
|
200.14
|
241.50
|
41.36
|
0.19
|
0.02
|
0.5
|
29
|
0.22
|
*
|
The reported intervals are drilled thicknesses. True widths are estimated to be 60-70%.
|
**
|
Copper equivalent calculations use metal prices of US$4.00/lb for copper, US$2,500/oz for gold, US$30/oz for silver and US$20/lb for molybdenum. Recovery factors of 82% for copper, 70% for gold, 69% for silver and 70% for molybdenum were used, based on recovery projections from the 2023 PEA study.
Zone 2000S Drill Results
Drilling at Zone 2000S has continued to focus on testing the gap between it and Zone 147, located 600 m to the north. At Zone 2000S, historical drilling delineated mineralization over a strike length of 300 m and was thought to terminate to the north. It was on this basis that the 2022 Resource Estimate was calculated. Drilling in 2026 has demonstrated that this area remains open, with Zone 2000S continuing at least a further 400 m towards Zone 147, more than doubling the strike length of Zone 2000S compared to the 2022 Mineral Resource. This area is also exhibiting higher grade mineralization over broader widths than typical at Zone 2000S, with enriched gold and molybdenum compared to other portions of the deposit.
Hole CD-26-060 intersected mineralization 85 m northeast of previously reported hole CD-26-059. It returned 51.43 m of 0.61% copper with 0.44 g/t gold, 3.8 g/t silver and 546 ppm molybdenum (1.22% copper equivalent), including 19.92 m of 1.15% copper with 0.83 g/t gold, 7.2 g/t silver and 1327 ppm molybdenum (2.43% copper equivalent). This area remains open both up-dip and down-dip of hole 60.
Hole CD-26-061 intersected mineralization 75 m north of hole 60, at the furthest point of the Zone 2000S extension, approximately 400 m beyond the edge of the modelled 2022 Mineral Resource. While the mineralized raft appears to be narrowing in this area, hole 61 still returned robust mineralization, comprising 13.60 m of 0.93% copper with 0.55 g/t gold, 4.8 g/t silver, and 167 ppm molybdenum (1.48% copper equivalent). This area remains open up-dip, further along strike, and at depth.
Hole CD-26-064 intersected mineralization 65 m north of hole 56, representing the highest up-dip test in the Zone 2000S extension, and returned 73.65 m of 0.95% copper with 1.05 g/t gold, 6.7 g/t silver, and 466 ppm molybdenum (2.03% copper equivalent), including 52.27 m of 1.22% copper with 1.43 g/t gold, 9.0 g/t silver, and 615 ppm molybdenum (2.68% copper equivalent). This hole demonstrates the continued extensive nature of high-grade copper, gold and molybdenum mineralization in this area, with the zone remaining open further up-dip and down-dip. On a copper equivalent grade x length basis, hole 64 ranks third in the 2000S extension, behind holes 59 and 60, and is the best gold intercept to-date.
Results from five additional holes in this area are pending, all of which have encountered sulphide mineralization. These remaining holes tested up-dip of hole 56, and down-dip of holes 58 and 64.
Zone 14
Three holes were completed at Zone 14, located approximately 500 m east of Zone 1213. These holes were following up on drilling in 2007 which returned 16.37 m of 1.04% copper with 0.09 g/t gold in historical hole WC-140. Holes CD-26-062 and CD-26-063 targeted step-outs from WC-140 but did not encounter comparable mineralization. Hole 62 returned 10.13 m of 0.19% copper, and hole 63 returned 41.36 m of 0.19% copper. A third hole is pending from this area but is not anticipated to return significant mineralization.
While the Zone 14 drilling did not return high-grade intervals, it confirmed that there is a mineralized structure present in this area that warrants follow-up work. Very little drilling has ever been completed in this area, and it will be a target for further assessment in 2027.
Table 2: 2026 Carmacks Diamond Drill Collar Locations
|
Zone
|
Drill Hole
|
Easting (m)*
|
Northing (m)*
|
Azimuth (°)
|
Dip (°)
|
Depth (m)
|
Status
|
147
|
CD-26-041
|
412097
|
6913674
|
229
|
-68
|
289.56
|
Released**
|
CD-26-042
|
412170
|
6913981
|
243
|
-64
|
521.21
|
Released**
|
CD-26-044
|
412228
|
6913934
|
245
|
-64
|
577.60
|
Released**
|
CD-26-047
|
412165
|
6913839
|
246
|
-63
|
525.78
|
Released**
|
CD-26-049
|
412339
|
6914013
|
237
|
-58
|
673.61
|
Released**
|
CD-26-052
|
412308
|
6913877
|
242
|
-60
|
630.94
|
Released**
|
CD-26-055
|
412460
|
6914045
|
243
|
-55
|
806.19
|
Released**
|
2000S
|
CD-26-045
|
412339
|
6913044
|
248
|
-55
|
301.65
|
Released**
|
CD-26-046
|
412339
|
6913039
|
246
|
-65
|
446.53
|
Released**
|
CD-26-048
|
412360
|
6912977
|
245
|
-65
|
411.20
|
Released**
|
CD-26-050
|
412420
|
6913106
|
248
|
-57
|
534.92
|
Released**
|
CD-26-054
|
412482
|
6913045
|
245
|
-58
|
563.88
|
Released**
|
CD-26-056
|
412359
|
6913129
|
244
|
-58
|
413.00
|
Released**
|
CD-26-057
|
412495
|
6913176
|
240
|
-56
|
609.60
|
Released**
|
CD-26-058
|
412402
|
6913234
|
238
|
-56
|
545.90
|
Released**
|
CD-26-059
|
412393
|
6913275
|
249
|
-55
|
589.79
|
Released**
|
CD-26-060
|
412384
|
6913432
|
236
|
-55
|
679.70
|
Released
|
CD-26-061
|
412341
|
6913493
|
236
|
-54
|
678.18
|
Released
|
CD-26-064
|
412336
|
6913204
|
236
|
-55
|
487.68
|
Released
|
CD-26-070
|
412396
|
6913237
|
233
|
-63
|
635.51
|
Pending
|
CD-26-072
|
412306
|
6913094
|
240
|
-60
|
323.09
|
Pending
|
CD-26-073
|
412394
|
6913276
|
235
|
-60
|
595.88
|
Pending
|
CD-26-074
|
412395
|
6913236
|
233
|
-57
|
589.79
|
Pending
|
CD-26-075
|
412243
|
6913098
|
230
|
-57
|
327.66
|
Pending
|
1213
|
CD-26-068
|
413063
|
6912324
|
246
|
-75
|
303.50
|
Pending
|
CD-26-069
|
412879
|
6912481
|
244
|
-75
|
356.00
|
Pending
|
CD-26-071
|
412793
|
6912584
|
244
|
-80
|
290.00
|
Pending
|
Fault Zone
|
CD-26-066
|
412592
|
6912835
|
200
|
-55
|
453.00
|
Pending
|
CD-26-067
|
412592
|
6912835
|
240
|
-55
|
462.00
|
Pending
|
Gap
|
CD-26-043
|
412155
|
6913167
|
250
|
-60
|
498.35
|
Released**
|
Sourtoe
|
CD-26-051
|
411181
|
6913362
|
248
|
-55
|
467.87
|
Released**
|
CD-26-053
|
411310
|
6913243
|
245
|
-55
|
563.88
|
Released**
|
14
|
CD-26-062
|
413585
|
6912621
|
70
|
-75
|
282.50
|
Released
|
CD-26-063
|
413585
|
6912621
|
289
|
-60
|
271.00
|
Released
|
CD-26-065
|
413585
|
6912621
|
205
|
-60
|
298.50
|
Pending
|
A
|
CA-26-001
|
404380
|
6921968
|
210
|
-55
|
362.71
|
Pending
|
CA-26-002
|
404315
|
6922076
|
210
|
-55
|
38.71
|
Pending
|
CA-26-003
|
404315
|
6922076
|
200
|
-70
|
431.29
|
Pending
|
CA-26-004
|
404510
|
6921923
|
210
|
-55
|
403.86
|
Pending
|
*
|
Collar co-ordinates are provisional and may change slightly when surveys are completed.
|
**
|
Previously released hole.
Carmacks Property Overview
Cascadia's 180 km2 Carmacks Project is located within the Traditional Territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks and Selkirk First Nations and is 35 km southeast of the past producing Minto Mine, which was recently acquired by Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. The Carmacks Project is road-accessible, via a 13 km access road which extends from the government-maintained Freegold Road northwest of the town of Carmacks in central Yukon. The project has an existing 40-person camp, numerous roads throughout the property, and is 10 km from grid power.
The project covers a large portion of the Minto Copper Belt, a 180 km x 60 km belt of intrusion-related copper-gold-silver deposits. This belt is situated within the Stikine Terrane, which extends into Yukon from British Columbia, and is characterized by Late Triassic to early Jurassic volcanic-plutonic arc complexes that are well-endowed with copper-gold-molybdenum porphyries including the Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Kemess, KSM and Galore Creek deposits and mines.
In addition to numerous early-stage targets, the project hosts the resource-stage Carmacks Deposit, comprising a series of 5-100 m wide rafts of variably migmatized xenolithic meta-sedimentary and meta-volcanic rocks hosted within the coarse crystalline granitoids of the Granitoid Mountain Batholith suite. The rafts generally trend NNW-SSE over 3 km of strike length and form three distinct zones of mineralization. Sulphide mineralization is confined to the metamorphic rafts and is found as chalcopyrite-bornite foliation parallel stringers as well as net-textured clots, interpreted as evidence for later sulphide melts. The contacts with the intrusive phases of the granite mountain batholith are sharp and unaltered. The geology and deposit model are thought to be similar to the nearby Minto Deposit, with past work suggesting that the system is the result of an alkalic porphyry deposit that was metamorphosed up to the point of partial melting at depths of up to 25km, followed by rapid uplift to near surface.
The Carmacks Deposit has a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) or 1.07% copper equivalent, and an Inferred Resource containing 38 Mlbs of copper and 13 koz of gold (2.9 Mt grading 0.60% copper, 0.16 g/t gold, 2.34 g/t silver and 0.02% molybdenum). A 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrated positive economic potential, with a $230.4 M post-tax NPV(5%) and 29% post-tax IRR at US$3.75/lb copper and US$1,800/oz gold. A second case evaluated at $4.25/lb copper and $2,000/oz gold returned a $330.1 M post-tax NPV(5%) and 38% after-tax IRR.
The deposit is comprised of three zones, 147, 2000S and 1213, all of which come to surface and remain open to expansion in multiple directions. Historical drilling at the deposit focused primarily on oxide copper mineralization, and numerous holes were ended when sulphide mineralization was encountered. Zone 1213 in particular hosts very shallow sulphide mineralization that has seen limited drilling.
About Cascadia
Cascadia's flagship asset is the Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto Copper Belt in Yukon Territory, Canada. Cascadia is also exploring the Stikine Terrane in Yukon for new gold-copper discoveries through its Strategic Alliance with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The Stikine Terrane extends into Yukon from British Columbia's Golden Triangle and is a highly prospective target area for gold-copper porphyry mineralization. While the expression of the Stikine Terrane in British Columbia has been explored in detail – resulting in numerous discoveries – its expression in Yukon is comparatively underexplored and not well understood.
QA/QC
Analytical work was completed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and Langley, BC, and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver, BC. Core samples were fine crushed before a 250-gram split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was determined for core samples by the Au-AA23 procedure, which involves fire assay preparation using a 30-gram charge with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Multi-element data for 48 elements was determined by the ME-MS61 procedure, which involves a four-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy ("ICP-AES") and inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry. Overlimit values for copper and molybdenum were determined by the Cu-OG62 and Mo-OG62 procedures, respectively, which involve four-acid digestions followed by ICP-AES.
Rigorous procedures are in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, duplicate samples and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream of diamond drill samples to ensure integrity of the assay process. All diamond drill samples included in this news release have passed the QA/QC procedures as described above. Core was sampled using a diamond saw, with half of each interval sent to the lab for analysis, and the other half retained. Estimated true widths vary but are expected to be typically 60-70% of the intersected widths.
The Mineral Resources and economic analysis disclosed here are referenced from the 2023 Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment ("Carmacks PEA"). Pricing for the Carmacks PEA base case economic analysis was US$3.75/lb copper, US$1,800/oz gold, and US$22/oz silver at an exchange rate of C$1 = US$0.75. Pricing is in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise. The results of the Carmacks PEA are preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. For more information on the Carmacks PEA please see the Technical Report entitled Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), Yukon, Canada dated March 6, 2023, authored by SGS Canada Inc. for Granite Creek Copper Ltd. A copy of this Technical Report is available on www.cascadiaminerals.com and on SEDAR+ under the Granite Creek Copper Ltd. profile.
Results referenced in this release represent highlights only. Below detection values for gold, copper, silver and molybdenum have been encountered in drilling, soil and rock samples in these target areas. Readers are cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the grade of mineralization on the property. Copper equivalent calculations use metal prices of US$4.00/lb for copper, US$2,500/oz for gold, US$30/oz for silver and US$20/lb for molybdenum. Recovery factors of 82% for copper, 70% for gold, 69% for silver and 70% for molybdenum were used, based on recovery projections from the Carmacks PEA.
The technical information in this news release has been approved by Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
Graham Downs, President and CEO
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cascadia undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.
SOURCE Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
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