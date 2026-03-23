Getty Copper Inc. (" Getty ") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated August 5, 2025 (the " Binding LOI ") with 1390120 B.C. Ltd. (" Numberco ") pursuant to which Getty will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Numberco (the " Acquisition "). Completion of the Acquisition will result in the reverse takeover of Getty by Numberco pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V ") (with the resulting entity being the " Resulting Issuer ").