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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 20, 2026 06:00AM PST
Panama is seeking a new deal with First Quantum Minerals that could reshape the economic and environmental terms of the Cobre Panama project, as the government moves to negotiate the mine's future.
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Panama is preparing to open formal talks with First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) on a possible resumption of operations at its shuttered Cobre Panama copper mine, one of the world’s largest copper-producing projects.
Headquartered in Vancouver, First Quantum is focused primarily on copper production alongside nickel, gold, and other metals.
According to a Tuesday (November 17) news release, Panama has appointed an interministerial team led by Minister of Commerce Julio Moltó to negotiate a new agreement with the Canadian mining company's local subsidiary, Minera Panama.
Panama President José Raúl Mulino has outlined five principles that will guide negotiations: Panamanian ownership of mineral resources, maximum economic benefits for the country, national sovereignty, strict environmental protection and compliance with the Constitution and national laws.
Mulino in an announcement on Monday (November 16) said that a new agreement would not constitute a mining concession. Instead, the government intends to establish a legal framework for future operations.
Cobre Panama has remained shuttered since late 2023, despite previously accounting for approximately 1.5 percent of global mined copper production and serving as a major contributor to the country’s economy. Panama's Supreme Court had unanimously ruled its operating contract unconstitutional, following weeks of massive nationwide protests.
The mine's closure sparked a prolonged dispute between Panama and First Quantum, leaving its future uncertain as operations remained suspended under care and maintenance.
First Quantum said it would engage constructively with the government while respecting Panama's sovereignty, democratic institutions and legal processes. The company supported a public consultation process that will run alongside negotiations and conclude before any agreement is finalized, emphasizing the importance of transparent information to ensure informed public participation.
The talks follow an environmental audit conducted by SGS Panama Control Services and submitted to the Ministry of Environment in June. The assessment examined the mine's compliance with environmental, legal and operational requirements, including commitments under its environmental impact assessment and management programs.
First Quantum estimates that restarting the mine could create 6,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs, while supporting around 2,000 registered suppliers. The company is seeking a sustainable agreement with Panama that delivers economic benefits through employment, local procurement and community investment.
Panama is considering alternative ownership structures that would give the government a greater role in operations and a larger share of the mine’s economic benefits. Moreover, the country is seeking strict environmental standards, independent oversight and public disclosure, alongside the resolution of all outstanding arbitration proceedings against the country.
The country is also considering a state-owned mining company that could partner with First Quantum, giving the government a greater stake in the mine's ownership and profits.
PMorgan analysts believe Panama will seek to secure approximately 50 percent of Cobre Panama's economic benefits, either through direct government ownership or higher taxes and royalties, according to analysts Holt Williamson and Katherine Marney.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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