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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 20, 2026 10:44AM PST
The steep losses were incurred even while Chinese buyers paid record premiums for physical metal.
Vitezslav Vylicil / Adobe Stock
Copper futures in New York posted their biggest one-day loss in 19 months earlier this week (November 18), deepening a selloff that has run since mid-October as speculators abandoned bets on artificial intelligence-driven demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) settled 4.6 percent lower at US$12,471 per metric ton, its weakest close since April 7, the Wall Journal reported. Front-month Comex futures fell 5.3 percent to US$5.6595 per pound.
The LME contract had already logged five straight weekly losses through November 13, and now sits about 16 percent below its September 10 record of US$14,875.
Investors have grown uneasy over management turmoil at NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the prospect of tighter regulation of AI infrastructure after Democrats swept Congress in the US midterm elections, according to the Journal.
On Tuesday (November 17), Stan Druckenmiller, previously a prominent copper bull, told the TomorrowX conference in Austin that he is now short the metal, Bloomberg reported.
Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said selling accelerated once prices broke through several technical levels. “It’s the inflation scare, the risk of higher funding costs that’s weighing on risk sentiment. AI was a trigger, but it’s not really the driver,” he told Reuters.
Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s October meeting showed almost all participants considered further rate increases appropriate.
Funds had been cutting exposure for weeks. Managed money net long positions in Comex copper fell from more than 80,000 contracts six weeks earlier to about 35,000 in the week to November 10, near a 14-month low, according to Saxo’s analysis of CFTC data.
Expectations of US tariffs on refined copper have also faded since the midterms, and the Comex premium over London flipped to a discount of about US$85 per metric ton as of November 4, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported.
On the supply side, the physical market points the other way.
The Yangshan premium for copper imports into China has climbed to a record US$360 per metric ton from below US$100 in September, while Shanghai Futures Exchange inventories fell 18 percent in a week to 27,642 metric tons, the lowest since December 2023.
In Chile, copper commission Cochilco expects 2026 output to fall 8.4 percent to 4.94 million metric tons.
“The key question is whether industrial demand actually weakens, or whether the market is simply repricing a crowded growth story,” Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group, said in a note.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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