Via MiningNewsWire — Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) today announces its placement in an editorial published by via MiningNewsWire ("MNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.
To view the full publication, "America May Be Sitting on a Gold and Silver Fortune Hiding in Plain Sight," please visit: https://ibn.fm/xfyZN
With U.S. debt climbing above 100% of GDP while central banks are still accumulating gold, investors are once again seeking safety in silver and gold. Zinc, lead, copper and silver, meanwhile, all now appear on the 2025 List of Critical Minerals published by Washington, recasting everyday metals as matters of national security. Historic U.S. mining districts, where these trends meet, are drawing renewed interest.
Among the best known is North Carolina's Silver Hill project, home to the nation's earliest silver mine, which Metalsource Mining Inc. is advancing. Close to two centuries on, new drill holes are returning outstanding silver and gold grades, and a bold exploration push aims to learn if the old workings were just the start. To sharpen that effort, Metalsource is also pursuing a potential spinout or other strategic transaction for its Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold project.
About Metalsource Mining Inc.
MetalSource Mining is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MSMMF are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MSMMF
For more information, visit Metalsource Mining Inc.
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