(TheNewswire)
Muskoka, Ontario November 19th, 2026 TheNewswire Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Acquisition Facilitation and Funding Agreement dated November 13, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Terracasa Investment & Consulting FZCO ("Terracasa"), a free zone company based in Dubai Silicon Oasis, United Arab Emirates. Under the Agreement, the Company will fund the acquisition of a 20% interest in a private Moroccan company that holds a critical minerals project in southern Morocco. The transaction would add a further asset to Steadright's growing Moroccan portfolio, which includes interests in the TitanBeach Titanium Project and the Copper Valley Project, as well as a binding MOU for the historic Polymetallic Goundafa Mine.
The Transaction
Terracasa is acting as facilitator for the transaction, drawing on its prior dealings with the target company's shareholders, from whom the 20% interest is being acquired. Under the Agreement, Steadright will provide the equivalent of CAD 400,000 to fund the acquisition, which will be paid from the Company's existing cash. The shares are to be registered in the name of NSM Capital Sarl ("NSM"), a Moroccan company owned by Steadright (76.5%) and Critical Foundation Metals Inc. ("CFM") (23.5%), giving Steadright an effective indirect interest of approximately 15.3% in the target company. The transaction is expected to complete within 30 days, or less. The identities of the target company and the project are being kept confidential at this stage for commercial reasons. The Company expects to provide further details upon completion of the transaction.
Role of the Facilitator
Terracasa will manage the remaining formalities for the acquisition, including coordinating with the Moroccan authorities and the target company's shareholders to complete registration of the shares in the name of NSM. Terracasa will also provide Steadright with copies of the signed transfer documents, shareholder consents and the updated share register, and will report to the Company in writing every seven days until completion.
Related Party Disclosure
The CEO of Steadright holds an indirect interest of 6% in CFM through a 33% ownership interest in a private entity that owns 18% of the common shares of CFM. In addition, a consultant to the Company, who is the spouse of a former director of Steadright, together with her immediate family, is the controlling shareholder of CFM and owns a majority of CFM common shares.
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019.
Steadright is focused on acquiring exploration and historical mining projects in the Moroccan critical minerals space that can be advanced toward production.
Steadright currently holds its Moroccan exposure through NSM Capital Sarl, which has a 32% interest in Shang Tang, a Moroccan-based company with over 192 sq. km of mineral exploration claims comprising the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco, which is fully permitted for mining operations.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Simon Chapelle
Corporate Secretary / Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
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