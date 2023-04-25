Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company's principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Turkey, Spain, Australia and Mauritania. The Company's reportable operating segments are Cobre Panama, Kansanshi, Trident and Ravensthorpe. Majority of the revenue is generated from Cobre Panama.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by First Quantum Minerals ( TSX:FM ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by First Quantum Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. First Quantum Minerals is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with First Quantum Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

