First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company's principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Turkey, Spain, Australia and Mauritania. The Company's reportable operating segments are Cobre Panama, Kansanshi, Trident and Ravensthorpe. Majority of the revenue is generated from Cobre Panama.