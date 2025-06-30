Terra Clean Energy: Advancing an Expansive Uranium Landholding in the Prolific Athabasca Basin

Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FSE:C9O0) is advancing its 100 percent-owned South Falcon East Project, strategically located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan — one of the world’s premier uranium districts. The project stands out among uranium juniors for its shallow mineralization, strong discovery potential, and proximity to established infrastructure.

Anchored by a historical resource of nearly 7 million pounds (Mlbs) U₃O₈ at the Fraser Lakes Zone B, the project also hosts multiple zones of confirmed mineralization and structural alteration. Terra is advancing toward a NI 43-101-compliant resource update in 2025, with the goal of materially expanding its resource base. Situated along the highly prospective Way Lake Conductor — a folded, uranium-enriched corridor — the project offers significant upside for new discoveries beyond the existing resource.

Map of Athabasca Basin highlighting uranium operations inlcuding Terra Clean Energy project

South Falcon East, Terra Clean Energy’s flagship project, spans 12,234 hectares on the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, just 55 km east of the historic Key Lake uranium mill. The project hosts the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit, with a historical inferred resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ at 0.03% and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂ at 0.023 percent, contained within 10.35 Mt using a 0.01 percent U₃O₈ cutoff. While not yet classified under NI 43-101, Terra considers the resource data reliable and a strong foundation for future exploration and growth.

Company Highlights

  • Unique, Shallow Uranium System: Only micro-cap in the Athabasca Basin advancing a near-surface uranium deposit, with significantly reduced exploration and potential development costs.
  • Pounds-in-the-ground Upside: Historical resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂, with considerable expansion potential from historical and recent drilling.
  • Prime Location: Situated 55 km east of the Key Lake Mill within the prolific Athabasca Basin – home to the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.
  • Strong Technical Leadership: Led by a team with extensive uranium exploration and capital markets experience, including veterans from Skyharbour Resources and Azincourt Energy.
  • Resource Update Underway: 2024–25 infill and step-out drilling will support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, incorporating higher-grade intercepts from Terra’s 2024 campaign.
  • Re-rating Potential: Market cap under $5 million despite having a historical uranium resource, confirmed mineralized zones, and near-term catalysts.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. has announced a name change to Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 3, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

Download the PDF here.

John Ciampaglia, nuclear reactors.

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Turnaround? Spot Price Pop, Stocks and SPUT Raise

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, discusses uranium supply, demand and pricing, also sharing details on the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust's (TSX:U.U,OTCQX:SRUUF) recently closed US$200 million bought-deal financing.

"It's clearly acted as a very positive catalyst — the spot price has popped, a lot of the equities have popped on this," he said about the agreement.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Announces Binding Term Sheet for Rio Puerco Uranium Project in New Mexico, USA

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second tranche of the private placement through the issuance of 6,828,300 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $409,698 (the "Offering"). To date the Company has issued 27,361,633 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,641,698.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.075 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring June 26, 2028.

Stallion Uranium (TSXV:STUD)

Stallion Uranium: Positioned for Discovery in the World’s Premier Uranium District

