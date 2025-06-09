F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 38 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 40,986 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 81 claims and 57,131 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also has 100% interests in the Beaverlodge/uranium city area portfolio that consists of 50 claims and 41,537 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the northeast Athabasca basin area, which comprise 36 claims covering an area of 21,059 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada.