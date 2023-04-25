Horizonte Minerals PLC is a United Kingdoms based identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It engaged in nickel development and mainly focuses on Brazil. It owns and operates the Araguaia Nickel Laterite project located south of the Carajas mining district, northeast Brazil, and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the Carajas region, north-eastern Brazil. The nickel produced by the company is used in stainless steel and electric vehicles. It is principally developing Araguaia as the next nickel mine in Brazil.