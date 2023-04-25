Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Horizonte Minerals

TSX:HZM
CEO Interviews
Press Releases

Horizonte Starts Feasibility Study Drill Programme at Araguaia Nickel Project

Horizonte Minerals Announces Final Results for 2016

Horizonte Awards Contracts for the Feasibility Study for the Araguaia Nickel Project

INNspired
Horizonte Minerals PLC is a United Kingdoms based identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It engaged in nickel development and mainly focuses on Brazil. It owns and operates the Araguaia Nickel Laterite project located south of the Carajas mining district, northeast Brazil, and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the Carajas region, north-eastern Brazil. The nickel produced by the company is used in stainless steel and electric vehicles. It is principally developing Araguaia as the next nickel mine in Brazil.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Horizonte Minerals ( TSX:HZM ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Horizonte Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Horizonte Minerals is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Horizonte Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

The Conversation (0)
×