Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Producers (Updated 2022)
What are the top cobalt-mining companies? Glencore takes the top spot by a significant margin, with four other major miners filling out the list.
The cobalt market continues to thrive, driven by demand for lithium-ion batteries.
These batteries are used to power electric vehicles (EVs), and as EV adoption becomes more widespread, increasing amounts of cobalt will be required. This surging demand is expected to support cobalt prices.
“Price performance has certainly surprised to the upside this year, but it reflects strong downstream demand, particularly from EVs, which have continued to outperform market expectations, and tight market conditions overall,” Harry Fisher of CRU Group told the Investing News Network at the end of 2021. “EVs remain the real driving force of the cobalt market and will continue to see substantial gains in 2022."
Unfortunately, sourcing cobalt is tricky, largely because over half of the world’s production comes from the volatile Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). What’s more, about 60 percent of output is a by-product of copper.
With those factors in mind, here’s a look at the five top cobalt-mining companies, as per information provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This data does not yet consider year-end reporting by the public companies.
1. Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
Total production: 25,320 MT
Glencore is the world’s largest cobalt-mining company by a long shot, achieving estimated total production of 25,320 metric tonnes (MT) in 2021. Near-term growth in output is expected from the company’s operations in the DRC; this includes increased cobalt production at the Mutanda mine restart and at Katanga.
Glencore recently partnered with Electra Battery Materials (TSXV:ELBM,OTCQX:ELBMF), Talon Metals (TSX:TLO,OTC Pink:TLOFF) and the Ontario government to study the potential for a nickel sulfate battery materials park adjacent to Electra's cobalt refinery and recycling plant. “The realization of this vision would result in the creation of North America's first integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park for the electric vehicle market,” states a press release.
2. Eurasian Resources Group
Total production: 15,000 MT
Eurasian Resources Group, which is a privately held diversified international miner, produced an estimated total of 15,000 MT of cobalt in 2021. The company bills itself as “the world's largest high-carbon ferrochrome producer by chrome content and among the principal copper and cobalt suppliers.”
Eurasian Resource Group’s Metalkol RTR recycling project in the DRC is reprocessing historic mine tailings that belong to other miners in the region. The operation is currently capable of producing 21,000 MT per year of cobalt, which the company suggests is “sufficient for 3 million EV batteries.”
3. China Molybdenum (HKEX:3993)
Total production: 14,800 MT
Partially owned by the Chinese government, China Molybdenum produced an estimated 14,800 MT of cobalt in 2021. In the DRC, the cobalt-mining company owns 80 percent of the Tenke Fungurume mine, which has one of the world’s largest concentrations of cobalt. Reportedly, most of Tenke Fungurume’s output is consumed by China.
China Molybdenum has committed to spending US$2.5 billion to nearly double production of copper and cobalt from the Tenke Fungurume mine. The project was slated for completion and increased production in 2023.
However, a Congolese court recently removed the company as the major operator of the mine in favor of the government. “The ruling, which removes Chinese leadership of the mine for at least six months, stems from a dispute over billions of dollars in payments the Congolese government says it is owed by the Chinese owner, China Molybdenum,” the New York Times reported.
4. Gecamines
Total production: 13,860 MT
Gecamines, a state-controlled cobalt-mining company in the DRC, produced an estimated total of 13,860 MT of cobalt in 2021. In early 2021, the company created Entreprise Générale du Cobalt, a new subsidiary, in order to take control of the country’s artisanal cobalt-mining sector.
Under the abovementioned court ruling relating to China Molybdenum, Gecamines has been named as a third-party operator of the Tenke Fungurume mine in the interim while the court determines the final outcome of the case. Gecamines has a 20 percent stake in the mine.
5. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (SHA:603799)
Total production: 5,390 MT
China-based Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt produced an estimated 5,390 MT of cobalt in 2021. The company has three business divisions: the research, development and manufacturing of new energy lithium battery materials and cobalt new material products; the deep processing of cobalt and nickel new material products; and the mining, selection and primary processing of non-ferrous metals, such as cobalt, nickel and copper.
Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt has partnered with EV battery maker EVE Energy (SZSE:300014) and others to build a US$2.08 billion nickel and cobalt smelting project in Indonesia.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2017.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Cobalt Trends 2021: Prices Outperform Expectations, EV Demand ... ›
- 5 Largest Cobalt Mines in the World | INN ›
- Top Cobalt Production by Country | INN ›
- How to Invest in Cobalt | INN ›
- Cobalt Outlook 2022: Rapid EV Growth to Drive Demand, Resilience in Prices | INN ›