Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

CDT:AU
Castle Minerals
Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT)

Castle Minerals


Advancing strategic gold exploration assets in Ghana’s prolific Upper West region

Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

High Grade Gold Hits, Kpali Prospect, Ghana

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced High Grade Gold Hits, Kpali Prospect, Ghana

Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Prospectus - Loyalty Options Offer

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced PROSPECTUS - LOYALTY OPTIONS OFFER

Brunswick Exploration Has Now Identified Four Major New Dykes in 2025 at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final set of results obtained as part of the 2025 Winter drill campaign conducted on its Mirage Project. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee–James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This press release primarily focuses on the drilling work carried out in the eastern extension of the MR-6 dyke and the "Stacked Dyke" zone.

 

  Highlights include:  

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Oxide Layering in the Northwest of the 100% owned Radar Titanium Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce SAGA's geophysics team has confirmed significant oxide mineralization in the northwest section of the 100% owned Radar Titanium Property (the "Property) over the site previously drilled back in 1996.

 

  Northwest Zone, Radar Property  

Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce an interview with Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan at the recent Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas. The interview was conducted by The Rock Stock Channel.

Interview Highlights

- Discussions with potential spodumene feedstock offtakers ongoing

- Further talks with potential OEMs on battery grade lithium carbonate offtake

- All work completed on Becancour Lithium Project - waiting for lithium market recovery

- Acquisition of global rights photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology

- "Microwave Joule Heating Technology" (MJHT) from Macquarie University

- Utilizes microwave technology to selectively heat and delaminate PV cells

- Today only 15% of waste solar cells are recycled, rest end up in land fill

- Difficult to recycle, high temperature furnace, toxic chemicals, low recovery

- To investigate further recovery of silver, silicon, gallium and indium

To Watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/S0S4T95N

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

Interview with Executive Chairman

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Interview with Executive Chairman

Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition Legal DD Complete

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Stallion Uranium Provides Update on Technology Data Acquisition Agreement

Maritime Resources: A Low-risk Path to Gold Production in One of the World’s Top Mining Jurisdictions

