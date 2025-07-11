FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

 
 

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,305,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on the grant date, July 10, 2025 .

 
 

The Company also granted an aggregate 750,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the grant date and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

 

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

 

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

 

   Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

 

 

 

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

FPX Nickel Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit and Commences 2025 Drilling Activities at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit and Commences 2025 Drilling Activities at Baptiste Nickel Project

 
 

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has received a multi-year area-based (" MYAB ") permit from the government of British Columbia to support the renewal of drilling activities at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025.  This year's drilling program has commenced successfully, targeting the completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the Project dataset for the feasibility study and the Company's planned entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

 

 

 

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

 
 

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 26 2025.

 
 

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Shareholders elected eight directors to the Company's Board, namely, Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Andrew Osterloh , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne . The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company and approval of the Company's 10% rolling share compensation plan.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

 

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

 

   Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/27/c9286.html  

 
 

 

FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

 
 

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce successful production of additional battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "). Building on the success of previous testing campaigns, a production run was completed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. The nickel sulphate samples, which meet the strict target specifications for battery applications, will be provided to selected prospective downstream partners including pCAM producers, battery companies, and automakers pursuing supply security, traceable sourcing, and low carbon intensity production.

 

"The production of high-purity nickel sulphate further positions us to engage in strategic discussions with prospective downstream partners across the global EV supply chain," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and Director. "This milestone further demonstrates the strategic flexibility of the Baptiste awaruite concentrate and the technical maturity of the awaruite refining process."

 

 

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Initiate Exploration at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Initiate Exploration at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

 
 

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce planned exploration activities at the Company's Klow property (" Klow " or the " Property "), located 45 km north of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project. Exploration will be 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ") under the terms of an earn-in agreement which provides JOGMEC the option to earn up to a 60% interest in the Property. The Company has recently expanded the mineral claims at Klow by 600%, bringing the Property to 164 km 2 and is currently preparing a wide-ranging surface rock sampling program over the summer of 2025 with the goal of advancing Klow to drill-ready status.

 

 

 

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Affiliate Company CO2 Lock Corp.

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Affiliate Company CO2 Lock Corp.

 
 

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of its affiliate company, CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock ").

 
 

  Background  

 

In 2022, FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary to pursue geoscience-related carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") opportunities via permanent mineralization of carbon dioxide. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on FPX's own properties, and can use any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

 

Since its inception, CO2 Lock has completed multiple field programs at its flagship SAM site in central British Columbia , including a successful CCS field program in 2023, which included drilling an exploration well. This achievement marked a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology.

 

  Commercial Updates  

 

In recent months, CO2 Lock has achieved several commercial milestones, including the signing of preliminary agreements with key counterparties in the CCS value chain as follows:

 
  • Letter of Intent with Cielo Carbon Solutions (" Cielo ") and Carbon Quest outlining the framework for capturing and sequestering 100,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, scaling up to a target of 1 million tonnes per year. This strategic relationship combines Cielo and Carbon Quest's point-source carbon capture solution with CO2 Lock's storage solution to create an end-to-end value chain from industrial emitters to the permanent storage of carbon dioxide.

    •  
  • Memorandum of Understanding with Ionada Carbon Solutions LLC (" Ionada ") to pursue a variety of commercial arrangements relating to the capture and storage of carbon dioxide and the related sale of carbon credits into the commercial market. The collaboration will integrate Ionada's proprietary carbon capture technology with CO2 Lock's permanent mineralization storage solutions, creating end-to-end carbon capture storage systems that are cost-effective and scalable.

    •  
  • Letter of Intent with a leading carbon marketplace platform (the " Platform "), under which the Platform will purchase up to 33% of the carbon credits generated annually from CO2 Lock's flagship SAM carbon sequestration site, representing the potential for over 300,000 verified carbon credits (tonnes) per year.
    •  

Following the successful field program in 2023, CO2 Lock has submitted an application for a carbon capture and storage exploratory reservoir license with British Columbia's Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions. Receipt of this license would provide CO2 Lock with the regulatory approval to advance the project towards commercial operations at the SAM project.

 

  CO2 Lock Financing and Restructuring  

 

CO2 Lock recently completed the final $600,000 tranche of its latest funding round, which raised a cumulative total of $1.7 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (" SAFE ") from third-party investors. Since its inception, CO2 Lock has raised a total of approximately $3.4 million from third-party investors.

 

In connection with the closing of the SAFE round, FPX and CO2 Lock have agreed to a restructuring of CO2 Lock's capital structure such that FPX's undiluted ownership interest in CO2 Lock has been reduced from approximately 88% (prior to the SAFE round) to 30% (on conclusion of the SAFE round). This restructuring better positions CO2 Lock to seek additional funding from third party investors going forward, while ensuring that FPX retains a meaningful ownership interest in CO2 Lock and enduring rights to utilize CO2 Lock's intellectual property for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

 

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

 

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

 

   Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/20/c0028.html  

 
 

 

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

 

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued an aggregate of 67,050,000 performance rights ("Performance Rights") to directors, and key employees and consultants, under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan").

 

Shareholders approved the Plan and the issue of Performance Rights to directors at the Company's annual general meeting held on May 14, 2025. The Performance Rights to key personnel were issued on the same terms and conditions as the director Performance Rights, as set out in the notice of annual general meeting released to ASX on April 14, 2025.

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program is nearing completion at its wholly-owned Adams Plateau Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX project.

Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47, stated: "We are glad to continue our work on Adams Plateau toward defining drill targets on this road-accessible project. The abundance of surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging for the potential of new and exciting discoveries. The Company has received a 5-year permit for drilling. This year is shaping up to be transformational for the Company with a full season of drilling at the flagship Red Mountain Project and the pending merger with Summa Silver."

Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

 

   New Expansion Hole Intersects    279    Metres Averaging    0.49    % Cu   

 

   Nine Drill Rigs Now Active on Site   

Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Project Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that the underground mining operation is on track to be producing high grade gold feed to the recently commissioned gravity gold plant in the coming weeks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Operational Milestones

o VTX remains firmly on track to commence production of high-grade ore from the underground mine in the forthcoming weeks.

o Transformer and cabling for the installation of 11kV high voltage underground power system on site with installation commenced.

o Preparations for the underground mine startup up progressing as planned and stripping of the main access is completed.

o New Aramine L350D has departed France for the journey to Hill End. Arrival in Orange NSW expected in by 26th August where it will be fitted with an RCT remote control system for open stoping operations.

o Mining the Reward Gold Mine - Resource 225kozs at 16.7g/t (VTX ASX Announcement 21 June 2023).

o Weekly Gold production Oz's from Stockpiles improving with depth in the stockpiles, with coarser particle size and better process throughput experienced.

- Mine start up

o Fan chambers have been excavated to provide secondary ventilation for production activities, exploration drilling and the future southern access toward the Fosters' exploration target.

o Primary ventilation fan has been installed and bulkhead completed.

o High voltage surface substation has been installed.

o High voltage cabling installation commences next week, with power up of the system scheduled for 28 July 2025.

o Stripping of the main accessis completed with the final elements of ground support (approx. 30m) to be completed before power cable installation starts next week.

o Cable bolts installed for the intersection of Lady Belmore exploration drive with first cut drilled out and ready to charge.

o Development Jumbo #1 (Epiroc T1D) is exceeding performance expectations.

o Dewatered of declines well underway.

o Mine schedule for FY26 finalised.

o First airleg stope secondary vent installed and specialty equipment on site to start first air leg stope.

o First long hole stope planned for August. High grade from airleg and longhole stopes to complement larger tonnage from development ore headings.

- People that have been onboarded

o 2x Drill Fitters and Heavy diesel fitter.

o Process superintendent commences next week.

o Full Tech team started including mine surveyor this week.

o Have back-to-back airleg miners for stoping.

o Full underground and mill crews.

- Improvements to plant

o DSM screen installed to improve product delivery to Wilfley Table.

o Gemini table improvements with new tabletop and gearbox improving final concentrate grade to over 20% gold (suitable for direct smelting to Dore on site).

o Process water pump upgrade improving ore washing and Tomra performance.

- Revised mine plan and schedule completed and ready to implement

- Updated Reward Gold mine mining plan and mine schedule completed.

- Adding a high-grade long hole stope upfront to be mined concurrently with the high grade airleg stope.

Vertex Director Declan Franzmann commented: "It is great to see all the elements of re-developing the underground mine and processing facility coming together so rapidly. The most pleasing aspect is our success in employing an incredible team of people to run the operation and all credit to management for developing great "esprit de corps" and a single sense of purpose as we push to full production."

As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation. (Refer to Table 1 in Appendices 1) (VTX ASX announcement 26/06/23).

Given this stope will take some time to extract, the Vertex geology and Mining Team have additionally brought forward a very high-grade long hole stope to commence mining in August as well. Further optimisations to the mining schedule will continue to be made.

This stope can be exploited as soon as services have been established. The mining crews have done a great job in the access drive to make room for the services (11kV cable, water and air lines) while improving accessibility for the mobile mining equipment selected for the Project.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OUQP5Z21

 

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

 

 

Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

