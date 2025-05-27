Investor Insight Leveraging early-stage land acquisition, accelerated drilling and a strong strategic partnership, Lithium Africa delivers maximum exploration efficiency, capital leverage and de-risked lithium discovery upside at scale.

Overview Lithium Africa is an exploration company purpose-built to capitalize on the next cycle of lithium demand. Its strategic mission is to discover, de-risk and monetize Tier 1 lithium assets through data-driven targeting, aggressive fieldwork and value-driven exits. The company's unique 50/50 joint venture with Ganfeng Lithium is the cornerstone of its strategy, providing both financial leverage and industrial alignment at the earliest stages of project development. Africa remains largely underexplored for lithium despite sharing geological similarities with major hardrock lithium belts in Canada and Australia. Lithium Africa is the first company to systematically deploy a multi-jurisdictional discovery strategy across the continent – combining top-tier geology with capital efficiency and strategic clarity.

At the heart of Lithium Africa’s model is its joint venture with Ganfeng Lithium, one of the top two lithium chemical producers globally. The 50/50 JV, established in 2023, enables Lithium Africa to double its capital efficiency, with $1 raised equating to $2 spent on exploration. The partnership provides unmatched advantages: access to Ganfeng’s downstream processing know-how, established customer relationships with Tier 1 OEMs, and a long-term offtake framework that allows Lithium Africa to retain flexibility and optionality on any asset monetization. Lithium Africa does not intend to develop or operate mines. Instead, the business model is designed around efficient land acquisition, aggressive de-risking via trenching, sampling, and early drilling, and ultimately monetizing high-value discoveries through royalties, sales or carried interests. In a down market, the company is actively pursuing counter-cyclical M&A opportunities to acquire stranded or undercapitalized lithium assets. With this strategy, Lithium Africa provides shareholders exposure to world-class discovery upside with significantly reduced financing risk.

Company Highlights Exploration-focused Model : Lithium Africa focuses purely on discovery and value creation, with no intention to develop or operate a mine

: Lithium Africa focuses purely on discovery and value creation, with no intention to develop or operate a mine Strategic 50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium : Doubles exploration spending and provides access to processing expertise and long-term downstream offtake partners.

: Doubles exploration spending and provides access to processing expertise and long-term downstream offtake partners. Pan-African Footprint : Over 8,000 sq km of tenure across Zimbabwe, Morocco, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and others – enabling diversification in discovery strategy.

: Over 8,000 sq km of tenure across Zimbabwe, Morocco, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and others – enabling diversification in discovery strategy. Contrarian, Countercyclical M&A : Well-capitalized and positioned to roll up distressed lithium juniors during a downcycle

: Well-capitalized and positioned to roll up distressed lithium juniors during a downcycle Rapid Permitting & Scalability : Target jurisdictions offer 3- to 4-year discovery-to-mine timelines versus 10 to 15 years in North America.

: Target jurisdictions offer 3- to 4-year discovery-to-mine timelines versus 10 to 15 years in North America. RTO & Listing Expected by August 2025: Tight structure, early institutional support and significant near-term drilling catalysts.

Key Projects Zimbabwe Birthday Gift Project (Flagship)

The Birthday Gift project is Lithium Africa’s flagship asset and highest-priority exploration target. Located along a >12 km pegmatite corridor, the project hosts three parallel, flat-lying spodumene-bearing pegmatites within metasediments. Surface trenching has returned multiple significant intercepts, including 100 m, 67 m, and 55 m widths with true thicknesses averaging ~35 m. Rock chip samples from fresh spodumene zones have returned assays as high as 5.25 percent lithium oxide. More than 3,000 geochemical samples have been collected, and a 1,500-meter RC drill program commenced in January 2025 to test a 1,300-meter strike length. The pegmatites remain open at depth and along strike. SGS South Africa is performing ICP assay analysis, and environmental permitting and trenching on the western trend are ongoing. The Birthday Gift asset has strong potential to support an inaugural resource estimate by late 2025.

West Africa Torakoura in Bougouni District, Mali Lithium Africa controls six highly prospective licenses in Mali, located within the prolific Bougouni Basin, home to Leo Lithium’s Goulamina project, one of the world’s largest spodumene deposits. The Torakoura permit is situated along the same structural corridors and granitic host rocks. Surface exploration has identified spodumene-bearing pegmatites, supported by strong lithium and pathfinder anomalies from historic soil sampling. Initial drilling at Torakoura began in 2024 but paused for LIBS-to-ICP calibration. A new RC drilling campaign resumed in Q4 2024. These permits offer substantial scale and proximity advantages in a well-established lithium district with proven permitting and development pathways. Adzopé & Regional Licenses, Côte d’Ivoire

In Côte d’Ivoire, Lithium Africa holds four early-stage but highly promising permits totaling 1,254 sq km. The Adzopé license has returned rock samples with lithium oxide values up to 0.98 percent. Field mapping and lithological sampling have been completed, and a 21,700-meter auger drilling program is planned to refine targets for follow-up RC and core drilling. The region is emerging as a new pegmatite belt in West Africa, and Lithium Africa has first-mover status in building a pipeline of discovery-stage projects. Kobikoro Project, Guinea

The Kobikoro project in southeastern Guinea consists of four licenses covering 376 sq km in the Archean Kinema-Man domain. This district is part of the underexplored Kissidougou pegmatite belt. Historical stream sediment geochemistry conducted by BRGM highlights multiple anomalous trends in lithium, tantalum and niobium. The standout feature is a 20 km-long lithium-tantalum-niobium anomalous zone aligned with regional structures and underlain by fractionated granite intrusions.

Morocco Bir El Mami In 2024, Lithium Africa acquired a 585 sq km, district-scale land package in the Bir El Mami region of Morocco, located on the northern extension of the Tasiast greenstone belt. The project is notable for its spodumene-bearing pegmatites confirmed by surface rock samples, which include lithium values up to 862 parts per million (ppm), and historic soil anomalies up to 363 ppm. The region is emerging as a key lithium district given Morocco’s favorable trade agreements and a growing domestic EV battery manufacturing base. Lithium Africa is currently Morocco’s only major lithium concession holder, and early-stage target identification is underway as of Q1 2025. The company is well positioned to be Morocco’s lithium sector leader and consolidator.