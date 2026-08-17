Antofagasta Cuts Guidance Amid Global Copper Squeeze

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Aug. 17, 2026 01:50PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
With El Niño expected to raise the risk of heavy rainfall across Chile and Argentina, the company is evaluating investments to shorten recovery times after extreme weather.
Phawat / Adobe Stock
Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO,OTCPL:ANFGF) has slashed its annual copper guidance following historic winter storms at its flagship mine in Chile, compounding a global supply squeeze that has pushed prices to record highs.
The company lowered its 2026 copper output forecast to between 625,000 and 655,000 metric tons in an August 13 release, down from an initial target of 650,000 to 700,000 metric tons.
The downgrade follows an orderly shutdown at the high-altitude Los Pelambres operation, announced on July 24 due to extreme rain and snow. The severe weather prompted the Chilean government to declare a state of catastrophe in the semi-arid Coquimbo region.
Despite the operational setback, higher realized copper prices drove a 27 percent year-on-year increase in Antofagasta’s H1 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Copper prices reach record highs
The output cut coincides with historic copper price surges across global metal exchanges.
On August 7, Comex copper futures reached an all-time record of US$6.77 per pound, breaking the previous peak set in May. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three month copper contracts reached US$14,258 per metric ton that day, approaching the LME all-time record of US$14,527.50 ton set on January 29.
DRC ban drives copper supply squeeze
Adding to the supply anxiety in the market, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) imposed an immediate export ban on copper and cobalt concentrates on August 6. While Kinshasa aims to force domestic processing, the directive rattled a market that is already sensitive to supply chain disruptions.
Smelter processing fees have already turned negative amid fierce competition for concentrate.
LME warehouse stocks plunged from 401,000 metric tons in early May to 214,550 metric tons, with 58 percent held as canceled warrants awaiting physical load out. These supply constraints are colliding with concentrated demand spikes from artificial intelligence data centers, electrification and power grid modernization.
China increased its grid investment by 13 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2026 as part of a US$574 billion infrastructure plan. Concurrently, global supply faces tightening from 50 percent US Section 232 tariffs on semi-finished copper imports and Chinese scrap restrictions.
“The underpinning story of elevated copper prices has been data center and power grid demand to support the rapid AI industry expansion,” William Osnato, director of commodity data research and analysis at Barchart, told CNBC.
As global supply chains scramble for physical metal, Osnato added, “It is definitely a new situation for Dr. Copper.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Copper Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.