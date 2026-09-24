Steadright Provides MCTO Status Update And Update On Outstanding Financial Filings

Steadright Provides MCTO Status Update And Update On Outstanding Financial Filings

(TheNewswire)

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
    

September 24, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") provides this status update on the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") on July 30, 2026.

 

As previously announced on July 30, 2026 (the "Announcement"), the Company applied for the MCTO as it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, the related management's discussion and analysis and the related officer certificates (collectively, the "Annual Filings").  The Annual Filings were required to be filed no later than July 29, 2026.

 

The Company has also not filed its interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2026, the related management's discussion and analysis and the related officer certificates (collectively, the "Interim Filings").

 

The Company's management and audit committee continue working with its auditor to complete the Annual Filings.  The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings by September 28, 2026 and the Interim Filings by the end of next week. These dates are estimates and remain subject to completion of the required work.

 

The OSC has advised that it expects the Company to bring its continuous disclosure filings current by September 28, 2026. The Company has asked the OSC to consider maintaining the MCTO while it completes the Annual Filings and Interim Filings.  

 

The Company confirms that, other than the continued delay in filing the Annual Filings, the outstanding Interim Filings and the potential failure-to-file cease trade order described in this news release, since the date of the Announcement, (a) there have been no changes to the information contained in the Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to investors, (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203, (c) there has not been any other subsequent specified default by the Company following the Announcement under NP 12-203, and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

 

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has focussed on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq. km of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

www.steadright.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or ‎achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information.  This release contains forward-looking information concerning the anticipated filing dates, completion of the outstanding filings and potential continuation or replacement of the MCTO. Actual outcomes may differ because of outstanding auditor requests, possible adjustments, delays in preparing the interim filings or decisions by the OSC. The Company undertakes to update forward-looking information only as required by applicable securities law.

   

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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