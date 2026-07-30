Azzuro Resources is positioning itself as the next big ASX-listed Mongolian metals player by developing a premier portfolio in Southwest Mongolia, highlighted by a significant, shallow magmatic copper-nickel sulphide discovery at its flagship Oval copper-nickel project and near-term catalyst upside at the neighboring Red Hill copper-gold project.

As of April 2026, Mongolia is regarded as one of the world’s most mineral‑rich jurisdictions, with mining contributing approximately a quarter of the country’s GDP and roughly 87 percent of its exports.

Australian-listed exploration company Azzuro Resources (ASX:AZ9) is focused on unlocking this opportunity, discovering and developing essential copper nickel and base and precious metals within southwest Mongolia.

The company was formerly known as Asian Battery Metals, with its name change taking effect and a new website launched on Jun 10, 2026. Its asset portfolio is anchored by the high-grade Oval copper-nickel discovery and bolstered by a growing regional project pipeline that introduces diverse mineralized styles. It also acquired the Red Hill project, formerly known as Maikhan Uul, which sits about 8 kilometers from Oval.

Operating on the direct doorstep of China, the consumer of half the global copper and battery metals supply, Azzuro is strategically positioned to capture immediate value from cross-border infrastructure and major regional smelting networks. Its operations are guided by an expert technical team and board holding deep in-country operating depth, including former leaders of Mongolia-focused company Aspire Mining Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren and David Paull.