Antofagasta plc - Ordinary Shares
Antofagasta PLC is a Chilean copper mining company. The company operates four copper mines in Chile, two of which produce significant volumes of by-products. The company also has a portfolio of growth opportunities located mainly in Chile. In addition to mining, the company has a transport division providing rail and road cargo services in northern Chile to mining customers. All of the company's operations are located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile except for its flagship operation, Los Pelambres, which is in the Coquimbo Region of central Chile. The operating business segments are Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Corporate and other items, and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment drives maximum revenue.
