High-Grade PXRF Results Upgrade Silverjack & Headway Targets

High-Grade PXRF Results Upgrade Silverjack & Headway Targets

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced High-Grade PXRF Results Upgrade Silverjack & Headway Targets

Download the PDF here.

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Raptor Metals (ASX:RAP)

Raptor Metals

High-grade copper in a Tier-1 jurisdiction Keep Reading...
Raptor Realises $468K in Non-Dilutive Funding

Raptor Realises $468K in Non-Dilutive Funding

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Realises $468K in Non-Dilutive FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System

Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at Chester

Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at Chester

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Validates High-Grade Copper System at Chester

Drilling Validates High-Grade Copper System at Chester

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Drilling Validates High-Grade Copper System at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Brutus Mining Jumps 89 Percent on CSE Listing

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.On September 18, the Ontario government announced it would commit to a C$11 million non-binding term... Keep Reading...
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Michael Burry Ignores AI Buzz, Bets on Copper

"Big Short” investor Michael Burry is avoiding the technology sector’s AI trade, instead deploying capital into other ventures.In a September 22 Substack update, Burry disclosed new positions in Brazilian copper miner Ero Copper (TSX:ERO), building-products firm QXO (NYSE:QXO), Australian... Keep Reading...
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Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Arrow Minerals Jumps 77 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.This week's top five gainers includes companies focused on copper, lithium, gold and more.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian mining stocks on the ASX and what drove their... Keep Reading...
Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources

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Luca Mining Acquires Capstone's Cozamin Mine in Mexico

Luca Mining (TSXV: LUCA,OTCQX:LUCMF) agreed on Monday (September 21) to acquire the 20-year-old Cozamin underground copper-silver mine in Mexico’s Zacatecas district from Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,ASX:CSC,OTCPL:CSCCF).Under the definitive share purchase agreement, Luca will pay US$290 million... Keep Reading...
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Mirae Asset Launches Hong Kong's First Copper ETF

Mirae Asset Global Investments launched Hong Kong's first copper mining exchange-traded fund on Tuesday (September 15).The Global X Copper Miners ETF began trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong under the stock codes 3014 and 9014. The fund debuted at an issue price of US$1 per share with a... Keep Reading...

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