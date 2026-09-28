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September 28, 2026
Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced High-Grade PXRF Results Upgrade Silverjack & Headway Targets
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08 April
Raptor Metals
14 September
Raptor Realises $468K in Non-Dilutive Funding
Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Realises $468K in Non-Dilutive FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 July
Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System
Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 June
Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at Chester
Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 May
Drilling Validates High-Grade Copper System at Chester
Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Drilling Validates High-Grade Copper System at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 September
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Brutus Mining Jumps 89 Percent on CSE Listing
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.On September 18, the Ontario government announced it would commit to a C$11 million non-binding term... Keep Reading...
25 September
Michael Burry Ignores AI Buzz, Bets on Copper
"Big Short” investor Michael Burry is avoiding the technology sector’s AI trade, instead deploying capital into other ventures.In a September 22 Substack update, Burry disclosed new positions in Brazilian copper miner Ero Copper (TSX:ERO), building-products firm QXO (NYSE:QXO), Australian... Keep Reading...
24 September
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Arrow Minerals Jumps 77 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.This week's top five gainers includes companies focused on copper, lithium, gold and more.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian mining stocks on the ASX and what drove their... Keep Reading...
22 September
Luca Mining Acquires Capstone's Cozamin Mine in Mexico
Luca Mining (TSXV: LUCA,OTCQX:LUCMF) agreed on Monday (September 21) to acquire the 20-year-old Cozamin underground copper-silver mine in Mexico’s Zacatecas district from Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,ASX:CSC,OTCPL:CSCCF).Under the definitive share purchase agreement, Luca will pay US$290 million... Keep Reading...
16 September
Mirae Asset Launches Hong Kong's First Copper ETF
Mirae Asset Global Investments launched Hong Kong's first copper mining exchange-traded fund on Tuesday (September 15).The Global X Copper Miners ETF began trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong under the stock codes 3014 and 9014. The fund debuted at an issue price of US$1 per share with a... Keep Reading...
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