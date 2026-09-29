Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the final drill results from the Camp Creek high-sulphidation target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in NW British Columbia, Canada. The fourteen holes reported herein, together with hole THN26-372 (see news release of June 30, 2026), complete the fifteen-hole 2026 campaign at that target. The Company has commenced work on a Mineral Resource Estimate with APEX Geoscience Ltd. covering both the high-sulphidation zone and the deeper Camp Creek porphyry, with results expected in the first quarter of 2027. The Company completed 6592.30 m of drilling in 25 holes at Thorn in 2026, and drilling is now complete for the season. Assays are pending from the Catalyst and Sentinel porphyries and the Trapper Gold Target.
Highlights
- Drilling returned wide gold-silver-copper intervals and high-grade intervals in the near surface high-sulphidation zone at Camp Creek, which remains open along strike and down-dip.
- Hole THN26-371 returned 58.00 m of 0.40 g/t gold and 6.40 g/t silver (0.50 g/t AuEq) from 48.00 m depth
- Including 3.00 m of 2.10 g/t gold and 14.70 g/t silver (2.34 g/t AuEq) from 87.50 m depth
- and 3.00 m of 2.34 g/t gold and 21.70 g/t silver (2.68 g/t AuEq) from 103.00 m depth
- Including 3.00 m of 2.10 g/t gold and 14.70 g/t silver (2.34 g/t AuEq) from 87.50 m depth
- Hole THN26-385 returned 17.58 m of 0.62 g/t gold, 44.00 g/t silver and 0.24% copper (1.47 g/t AuEq) from 135.52 m depth
- Including 1.18 m of 5.78 g/t gold and 405.00 g/t silver, 1.97% copper (13.39 g/t AuEq) from 150.59 m depth
- Including 1.18 m of 5.78 g/t gold and 405.00 g/t silver, 1.97% copper (13.39 g/t AuEq) from 150.59 m depth
- Hole THN26-383 returned 22.94 m of 0.37 g/t gold and 9.80 g/t silver (0.57 g/t AuEq) from 100.06 m depth, and two high-grade zones deeper in the hole
- 0.50 m of 0.54 g/t gold and 326.00 g/t silver, 0.49% copper (5.65 g/t AuEq) from 203.04 m depth
- and 0.50 m of 1,100 g/t silver, 1.35% copper and 0.31 g/t gold (17.28 g/t AuEq) from 218.00 m depth
- 0.50 m of 0.54 g/t gold and 326.00 g/t silver, 0.49% copper (5.65 g/t AuEq) from 203.04 m depth
Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated, "These results show that what was originally interpreted as a single Glenfiddich vein is in fact a broader zone of multiple composite veins that continues to depth. Nearly all holes reported here returned wide gold-silver-copper intervals, with high-grade zones. The Glenfiddich Zone was extended to 580 m along strike, 350 m down-dip, and it remains open. We look forward to updating the 2014 MRE on these near surface mineralized zones including Oban, Talisker, Glenfiddich and Northside."
Figure 1. Photographs of cut HQ core from holes THN26-371 at 105.15 m and THN26-379 at 58.5 m depth, showing brecciated semi-massive quartz-pyrite-sulphosalt-sphalerite-galena mineralization.
Figure 2. Target locations on the Thorn Property, NW British Columbia, with copper values in soil and rock samples across the property.
Table 1. Selected assay intervals in Camp Creek holes presented herein.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|AuEq g/t)
|THN26-371
|48.00
|106.00
|58.00
|0.40
|6.4
|0.01
|0.50
|including
|87.50
|90.50
|3.00
|2.10
|14.7
|0.03
|2.34
|including
|103.00
|106.00
|3.00
|2.34
|21.7
|0.03
|2.68
|THN26-373
|92.20
|93.50
|1.30
|1.68
|136.2
|0.54
|4.13
|THN26-373
|127.55
|168.00
|40.45
|0.32
|8.0
|0.03
|0.46
|including
|142.22
|142.87
|0.65
|3.86
|15.1
|0.01
|4.09
|THN26-374
|68.00
|74.00
|6.00
|0.44
|76.3
|0.30
|1.81
|including
|68.00
|69.00
|1.00
|0.53
|57.6
|0.30
|1.63
|including
|72.00
|74.00
|2.00
|0.84
|162.0
|0.60
|3.71
|THN26-374
|155.00
|170.50
|15.50
|0.39
|14.2
|0.12
|0.71
|including
|155.00
|156.00
|1.00
|1.12
|132.0
|1.34
|4.25
|THN26-375
|145.85
|189.11
|43.26
|0.43
|9.3
|0.05
|0.61
|including
|171.62
|172.67
|1.05
|1.58
|13.0
|0.05
|1.81
|including
|176.00
|178.00
|2.00
|1.62
|8.7
|0.06
|1.80
|including
|182.00
|183.00
|1.00
|1.07
|8.0
|0.09
|1.27
|THN26-376
|157.00
|216.00
|59.00
|0.33
|8.8
|0.04
|0.49
|including
|201.00
|202.64
|1.64
|1.85
|14.9
|0.12
|2.18
|THN26-377
|153.50
|155.00
|1.50
|1.29
|0.1
|0.00
|1.29
|THN26-378
|48.25
|72.00
|23.75
|0.46
|9.0
|0.07
|0.65
|including
|64.50
|66.00
|1.50
|2.59
|29.0
|0.10
|3.10
|including
|70.45
|72.00
|1.55
|1.78
|53.9
|0.50
|3.02
|THN26-379
|40.00
|66.00
|26.00
|0.40
|9.8
|0.03
|0.57
|including
|58.40
|59.00
|0.60
|5.34
|143.0
|0.28
|7.64
|including
|60.84
|62.20
|1.36
|1.47
|35.3
|0.19
|2.16
|THN26-380
|54.00
|56.77
|2.77
|0.80
|14.3
|0.03
|1.04
|including
|54.00
|55.00
|1.00
|1.26
|26.0
|0.05
|1.68
|THN26-381
|50.50
|76.00
|25.50
|0.45
|11.0
|0.02
|0.63
|including
|55.65
|56.20
|0.55
|1.17
|39.4
|0.05
|1.78
|including
|67.40
|69.00
|1.60
|1.42
|19.8
|0.10
|1.79
|including
|70.00
|71.00
|1.00
|1.01
|11.0
|0.04
|1.20
|THN26-382
|145.00
|185.00
|40.00
|0.32
|8.5
|0.08
|0.52
|including
|154.00
|156.44
|2.44
|1.58
|48.7
|0.40
|2.65
|THN26-383
|100.06
|123.00
|22.94
|0.37
|9.8
|0.07
|0.57
|including
|100.06
|102.00
|1.94
|1.47
|30.4
|0.22
|2.11
|including
|103.00
|104.00
|1.00
|1.24
|9.0
|0.07
|1.43
|including
|108.03
|109.04
|1.01
|1.09
|53.0
|0.70
|2.50
|THN26-383
|203.04
|203.54
|0.50
|0.54
|326.0
|0.49
|5.65
|THN26-383
|218.00
|218.50
|0.50
|0.31
|1,100.0
|1.35
|17.28
|THN26-384
|No significant intercepts
|THN26-385
|135.52
|153.10
|17.58
|0.62
|44.0
|0.24
|1.47
|including
|139.19
|141.00
|1.81
|1.08
|117.0
|0.80
|3.50
|including
|150.59
|151.77
|1.18
|5.78
|405.0
|1.97
|13.39
Reported intervals are drill core lengths; true widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined. Composite intervals were selected using gold as the lead element at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, built from contiguous samples with unlimited internal dilution. A composite is reported only where it contains at least one sample exceeding 1.00 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag or 0.50% Cu; holes with no such sample are reported as having no significant intercepts. Intervals labelled "including" are contiguous runs of samples exceeding one or more of those thresholds. All reported grades are length-weighted averages.
Gold equivalent (AuEq) is calculated as: AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + (Cu% × 0.9306) + (Ag (g/t) × 0.0143). Factors are derived from trailing 12-month average metal prices of US$4.75/lb copper, US$3,500/oz gold and US$50/oz silver, using conversions of 22.0462 lb per tonne per 1% Cu and 31.10348 g per troy ounce. AuEq is presented on a gross metal value basis and assumes 85% metallurgical recovery of the three elements.
Discussion
The objective of the 2026 Camp Creek high-sulphidation drilling campaign was to expand the northeast-trending mineralization identified in previous drilling at the Glenfiddich Zone and support the Company's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the target (for historical estimates, see news releases of October 29, 2014 and July 9, 2021).
Holes THN26-371, THN26-372 and THN26-378 through THN26-381 were drilled to infill the known Glenfiddich Zone and test its extension at surface. The holes traced the near-surface vein zone across the drilled area and returned consistent gold and silver widths. Results for hole THN26-372 were reported previously and are not repeated in Table 1; that hole returned 14.75 m of 1.25% copper, 1.71 g/t gold and 149.00 g/t silver from 84.25 m depth, including 1.50 m of 8.33% copper, 11.30 g/t gold and 971.00 g/t silver (see news release of June 30, 2026). Hole THN26-371 returned 58.00 m of 0.40 g/t gold and 6.40 g/t silver from 48.00 m, and hole THN26-379 returned 26.00 m of 0.40 g/t gold and 9.80 g/t silver from 40.00 m, including 0.60 m of 5.34 g/t gold and 143.00 g/t silver.
Holes THN26-373 through THN26-377 and THN26-382 tested the down-dip continuation of the Glenfiddich Zone, and all six holes intersected mineralization. What was previously interpreted as a single vein, or at most a pair of veins, is now understood to be a series of stacked, sub-parallel veins that continue at depth (Figures 3 and 4). Hole THN26-375 returned 43.26 m of 0.43 g/t gold and 9.30 g/t silver from 145.85 m, and hole THN26-376 returned 59.00 m of 0.33 g/t gold and 8.80 g/t silver from 157.00 m. These widths reflect multiple veins and intervening altered wall rock rather than a single structure and demonstrate vertical continuity of the Glenfiddich vein system.
Holes THN26-383, THN26-384 and THN26-385 tested the continuation of the Glenfiddich structures west of the Le Jeune Creek fault zone. Two of the three holes extended the zone across that structure and returned the highest silver grades of the campaign. Hole THN26-385 returned 17.58 m of 0.62 g/t gold, 44.00 g/t silver and 0.24% copper from 135.52 m, including 1.18 m of 5.78 g/t gold, 405.00 g/t silver and 1.97% copper, and hole THN26-383 returned 0.50 m of 1,100.00 g/t silver and 1.35% copper from 218.00 m. The Company interprets the Glenfiddich high-sulphidation veins as the shallow expression of the Camp Creek porphyry system at depth, so their continuation beyond the fault suggests the porphyry may also extend to the west. Future deep drilling will test this concept.
The results reported herein complete the Company's assay reporting for the Camp Creek high-sulphidation target and will be incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate now underway with APEX Geoscience Ltd. The Company expects to report estimates for both the Camp Creek high-sulphidation zone and the deeper Camp Creek porphyry in the first quarter of 2027.
Figure 3. HQ core box photograph of hole THN26-375 from 177.55 to 187.21 m, showing sheeted, sub-parallel galena-sphalerite-sulphosalt veins and brecciated intervals with the same mineral assemblage.
Figure 4. All drill results in the Glenfiddich area only.
Table 2. Collar information for holes reported herein, Glenfiddich Zone, Thorn Project.
|Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|LM-26-371
|607600
|5270850
|220.9
|90
|-60
|249.00
|LM-26-374
|607280
|5271020
|215.7
|130
|-58
|219.00
|LM-26-375
|607500
|5270780
|217.3
|90
|-55
|249.00
|LM-26-378
|607180
|5271020
|207.1
|90
|-60
|201.00
|LM-26-379
|607500
|5270780
|217.3
|85
|-60
|252.00
|LM-26-381
|607500
|5270780
|217.3
|95
|-60
|249.00
|LM-26-382
|607180
|5271020
|207.1
|160
|-55
|202.00
|LM-26-383
|607500
|5270780
|217.3
|95
|-50
|246.00
|LM-26-384
|607180
|5271020
|207.1
|270
|-55
|201.00
|LM-26-385
|607510
|5270760
|216.9
|90
|-55
|300.00
|LM-26-386
|607180
|5271020
|207.1
|20
|-60
|201.00
|LM-26-387
|607510
|5270760
|216.9
|90
|-60
|300.00
|LM-26-388
|607180
|5271020
|207.1
|20
|-50
|219.00
|LM-26-389
|607510
|5270760
|216.9
|95
|-55
|261.00
|LM-26-390
|607330
|5271060
|217.0
|90
|-50
|210.00
|LM-26-391
|607510
|5270760
|216.9
|250
|-60
|204.00
|LM-26-392
|607330
|5271060
|217.0
|225
|-50
|210.00
|LM-26-393
|607510
|5270760
|216.9
|85
|-57
|198.00
|LM-26-394
|607324
|5270862
|215.0
|90
|-58
|201.00
|LM-26-395
|607531
|5270764
|217.1
|80
|-55
|300.00
|LM-26-396
|607324
|5270862
|213.2
|90
|-60
|216.00
|LM-26-398
|607077
|5270856
|209.8
|275
|-55
|201.00
|LM-26-399
|607540
|5270746
|216.8
|80
|-50
|300.00
|LM-26-400
|607077
|5270856
|209.8
|275
|-60
|123.00
|LM-26-401
|607077
|5270856
|209.8
|290
|-45
|180.00
|LM-26-402
|607077
|5270856
|209.8
|275
|-45
|219.00
|LM-26-403
|607541
|5270746
|216.9
|80
|-55
|300.00
|LM-26-404
|607077
|5270856
|209.8
|290
|-55
|116.00
|LM-26-405
|607210
|5270820
|212.0
|300
|-55
|213.00
|LM-26-406
|607077
|5270856
|209.8
|290
|-60
|165.00
|LM-26-407
|607541
|5270746
|216.9
|80
|-45
|321.00
|LM-26-408
|607210
|5270820
|212.0
|300
|-50
|198.00
|LM-26-432
|607433
|5270886
|218.8
|230
|-66
|199.00
Quality Assurance & Quality Control
Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5 m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50 to 1.50 m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia, depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu, Zn, and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over-limit gold samples were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company's website.
Qualified Person (QP)
Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.
About Brixton Metals Corporation
Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
info@brixtonmetals.com
For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707
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Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.
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