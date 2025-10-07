Canada One Mining

Investor Insight
Adjacent to Hudbay’s Copper Mountain mine (700 Mt reserve) and just 1.5 km from the mine’s deposits, Canada One’s Copper Dome project is in British Columbia’s Quesnel porphyry belt. With five-year drill permits secured and porphyry cluster-style mineralization targets currently being evaluated, the project is positioned for near-term catalysts. Committed to avoiding dilutive financing below $0.10, the company is self-funding to maintain the project until market conditions improve, aligning management with shareholders. Year-round road access, grid power and proximity to Vancouver reduce costs and accelerate timelines. Historical results show high-grade copper with gold and silver credits, and modern four-acid digestion assays are expected to capture stronger grades than legacy methods.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Copper Project in Tier-1 Jurisdiction: 12,800 ha Copper Dome land package, adjacent to Hudbay’s Copper Mountain mine, one of Canada’s most prominent copper operations.
- Discovery Thesis: Porphyry cluster-style deposit potential; Copper Mountain deposit analogs average ~150 to 200 Mt.
- Logistics Advantage: Year-round access, no camp/helicopters; 3 to 3.5 hrs from Vancouver; pine-beetle-thinned cover aids access.
- Technical Uplift: Transitioning to four-acid digestion (industry standard) vs. the historical three-acid will, on average, return materially high metal values especially where minerals are more resistant to dissolution.
- Near-term Catalysts: Five-year drill permits in place; upcoming geophysics, geochemistry and drill programs across multiple porphyry copper/gold zones.
- Multiple Assets in Canada: In addition to Copper Dome, Canada One’s other exploration assets include the historical small-scale, past-producing Goldrop property and the Zeus gold project.
- Valuation Upside: Market cap just below C$3 million provides significant leverage to discovery and exploration success.
- Capital Strategy: Management will not finance below $0.10; interim self-funding to minimize dilution.
- Experienced Leadership: Management team is supported by resource veterans such as Dave Anthony, head of the company’s advisory board, past COO of Barrick Africa and current CEO of Assante Gold Corporation (TSX:ASE) with a $1.7 billion market capitalization.