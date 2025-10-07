Canada One Mining

Adjacent to Hudbay’s Copper Mountain mine (700 Mt reserve) and just 1.5 km from the mine’s deposits, Canada One’s Copper Dome project is in British Columbia’s Quesnel porphyry belt. With five-year drill permits secured and porphyry cluster-style mineralization targets currently being evaluated, the project is positioned for near-term catalysts. Committed to avoiding dilutive financing below $0.10, the company is self-funding to maintain the project until market conditions improve, aligning management with shareholders. Year-round road access, grid power and proximity to Vancouver reduce costs and accelerate timelines. Historical results show high-grade copper with gold and silver credits, and modern four-acid digestion assays are expected to capture stronger grades than legacy methods.