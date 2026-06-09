Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company

Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company

(TheNewswire)

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc.
 

June 9th, 2026 –- Muskoka - Ontario TheNewswire - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) "Steadright" or the "Company" has approved and authorized the purchase of 80% of the outstanding Shares of EXTERRA Mining & Exploration SARL.

 

The total consideration for the 80% share purchase with EXTERRA Mining & Exploration SARL is as follows;

 

  • 12,000,000 Common Shares of Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. at a deemed price of $0.25 a share/ 

  • Up to $280,000 CAD$. 

  • Steadright covers the first $5,000,000 USD for exploration and production costs. 

The Parties acknowledge that the share issuance is subject to CSE rules and is subject to a 4 Month hold period and the approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. A shareholders' agreement will be drafted and filed on Sedar denoting the governing of Exterra Mining & Exploration Sarl once the terms and conditions are met along with Regulatory Approval.

Exterra Mining & Exploration has Antimony projects which consist of 3 exploration licences for which soon a production permit can be applied for. All licences are under Moroccan mining law 33-3 with an extendable licence duration of 10 years for production and up to 7 years for exploration licences. On the same geological structure are antimony mines which are operated on a small scale. All licences have the standard 16 km2 size.

 

Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, says; "I am very excited about these antimony acquisitions. They absolutely dovetail into the business model Steadright is rapidly creating - which is to find strong properties, add value, and quickly get them into production mode.

 

There are mining operations contiguous to what we are acquiring. We really like what we see, and we are in contact with interested parties who are taking a good look at the Exterra acquisitions. These entities see the worldwide interest in antimony and are looking for the right projects to work or invest in, in order to quickly lock in product supply."  

 

(There are no guarantee of outcomes).

  

Our Moroccan team have again done themselves proud. Many kudos to them."

 

Qualified Person

Mr. David M. Pollard, C. Geol., who is a qualified person ("QP") under the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. GIVEN

\WITH NOTICE TO THE READER THAT ALL INFORMATION REQUIRERS VERIFICATION.

  

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019.

Steadright has been focussed on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space.

 

Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital

Sarl, with over 192 sq. km. of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium

Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also has a binding MOU

for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco and an LOI with SilverLine Mining Sarl, a Moroccan Company.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

 

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

www.steadright.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or ‎achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no ‎certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and ‎development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and ‎development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on ‎acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ‎general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; ‎commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; ‎competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks ‎inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory ‎approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ‎Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key ‎individuals.

 

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and ‎may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ‎unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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