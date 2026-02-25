Investor Insight Domestic Metals is advancing the Smart Creek Project in Montana, leveraging an option agreement with Rio Tinto and a newly expanded technical team to target world-class copper and gold discoveries.

Overview Touted as a "central bottleneck of the electrified future", copper is facing great demand outpacing supply. In a recent outlook , S&P Global estimates the market could potentially face as much as 10 million metric tons by 2040 in copper shortfall. This gap strategically positions Domestic Metals as an opportunity for investors. Domestic Metals (TSXV:DMCU,OTCQB:DMCUF,FSE:03E) is an exploration company focused on its flagship Smart Creek Project in Montana, where it aims to discover an underlying porphyry system and Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD).

Located in the premier mining-friendly jurisdiction of Montana, the state hosts world-class assets including the Butte Mine, which has produced over 22 billion pounds of copper, and Sandfire Resources' (ASX:SFR) Black Butte project, containing an updated measured and indicated mineral resource of 18.9 million tonnes at 2.4 percent copper. Smart Creek's potential is further bolstered by its proximity to significant discoveries like Ivanhoe Electric’s (NYSEAmerican:IE,TSX:IE) Hog Heaven project, which announced the intersection of a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system within a large, deep anomaly. Rio Tinto previously drilled 26 out of 40 permitted sites at Smart Creek over 2.5 years, drilling towards a porphyry centre. The best hole returned 109.73 metres at 0.75 percent copper, which included 89 metres of 0.97 percent copper. Further to the geology, Domestic Metals is led by a management and technical team with a distinguished track record in mine discovery, development, and multi-million-dollar financings. By leveraging relationships with industry majors and technical expertise in porphyry and CRD systems, Domestic Metals is rapidly advancing its targets toward discovery. This momentum is backed by a proactive approach to the current global critical metal demand and US government mandates prioritizing domestic base metal production.

Company Highlights Tier 1 Strategic Partnership : Domestic Metals is earning up to a 60 percent interest in the Smart Creek Project through an option agreement with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) , which retains a 40 percent interest and provides technical support.

Key Project Smart Creek Project – Montana, USA

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located 100 km southeast of Missoula and 20 km north of Philipsburg, Montana, and has year-round accessibility via a network of highways and gravel roads. The project hosts four compelling exploration targets including porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement, and exotic copper. It encompasses 4,187 hectares and features the same geological trend and age as the Butte Mine which has produced over 2.5 billion pounds of copper since 1985, with a projected 32 years of production ahead remaining. The Smart Creek project is highly prospective for high-grade CRD, copper-gold porphyry systems, and epithermal gold deposits. Domestic Metals has identified four primary targets at Smart Creek: Smart Creek Target : Joint venture partner Rio Tinto previously intersected 109.73m at 0.75 percent copper.

: Joint venture partner Rio Tinto previously intersected 109.73m at 0.75 percent copper. Sunrise Mine : A historical producer of high-grade gold-copper replacement mineralization, now showing potential for an underlying porphyry.

: A historical producer of high-grade gold-copper replacement mineralization, now showing potential for an underlying porphyry. Radio Tower : A large alteration footprint (1,000m x 1,300m) with coincident copper-in-soil anomalies and IP chargeability features.

: A large alteration footprint (1,000m x 1,300m) with coincident copper-in-soil anomalies and IP chargeability features. Smart Creek Exotic: A copper-gold porphyry target identified at depth.

Following a successful 2025 field campaign that significantly increased the mineralized footprint, the company is initiating a 27 line-kilometer electrical geophysics program to refine targets for a 10,000-meter diamond drill program commencing in Q1 2026.