High-Grade Assays and Large Extension Confirmed at Red Hill Cu-Au Project

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June 09, 2026
Azzuro Resources PLC (Azzuro or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report assay results from drillhole MU2601 and provide an update on the ongoing 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Copper-Gold VMS Project in Mongolia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results from drillhole MU2601 confirm thick, high-grade massive sulphide copper-gold-zinc-silver mineralisation
Massive sulphide zones:
o 13.1n @ 2.58% Cu, 0.G6 g/t Au, 22.4 g/t Ag and 0.76% Zn from 108.4m
o 6.4n @ 1.68% Cu, 0.62 g/t Au, 2.3 g/t Ag and 0.35% Zn from 135.6m
Shallow gold-silver mineralisation confirmed:
- 4.Gn @ 3.4G g/t Au and 10.5 g/t Ag from 16.1m, including
- 3.3 n @ 5.00 g/t Au and 12.G g/t Ag from 16.1m, confirming the shallow gold-silver zone previously reported from MU25011
- Extension of mineralisation 124 netres to the west-northwest of MU26042 by drillhole MU2605, which intersected massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation – including two massive sulphide zones of approximately 1 metre and 2 metres, with the lower zone visually copper-rich, as well as an overlying disseminated sulphide zone of approximately 10 metres downhole length.
Photos 1-2: Copper-rich basal massive sulphide (left) and disseminated sulphide with chalcopyrite veining (right), drillhole MU2c05. Visual estimates of mineral abundance are provided in Table 2.
Note: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.
- Five shallow drillholes – two diamond (MU2606, MU2607) and three reverse circulation (MURC01, MURC02, MURC03) – have been completed to test the lateral continuity of the near surface gold-silver zone north of the Red Hill VMS system. All five intersected the targeted oxidised, altered rhyolite host package, with the strongest alteration intensity observed in the central cluster of holes (MU2606 and MURC03). Assays are pending.
Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren, Managing Director of Azzuro Resources PLC, commented:
“The results mark a significant step forward for the Red Hill project. The MU2601 assays confirm thick, high-grade copper-gold-zinc-silver massive sulphide mineralisation, with the headline 13.1 metre intercept grading 2.58% copper. Just as importantly, MU2605 has intersected two mineralised zones, with the lower zone intersecting massive sulphide mineralisation a further
~124 metres along strike to the west-northwest from our previously reported drillholes, including a remarkable chalcopyrite-rich basal interval. The combined results suggest this may be part of an annulus of high copper grade arranged around a core of thick, more pyritic, higher-temperature massive sulphide intersected in MU25023 from the 2025 drill program. This possibility, together with the large strike length of VMS mineralisation at Red Hill, suggests a substantial mineralised system.”
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This article includes content from Azzuro Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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