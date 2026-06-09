Prismo Metals Appoints Porphyry Expert Prof. Jamie Wilkinson for Propylitic Mineral Chemistry Targeting at Silver King Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, June 9th, 2026 TheNewswire Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie J. Wilkinson, Professor of Geology at Imperial College London and Senior Mineral Exploration Consultant, to assist with the application of advanced propylitic alteration mineral chemistry techniques at its Silver King project in the Pioneer Mining District near Superior, Arizona.
Prof. Wilkinson will work directly with Prismo's technical team, led by Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson, and Special Advisor Dr. Linus Keating, to deliver a focused, high-impact evaluation of the extensive propylitic "green rock" alteration halo that surrounds known mineralization and geophysical anomalies at Silver King. This halo — dominated by chlorite, epidote and pyrite — forms a large geochemical footprint that can extend several kilometers from a porphyry center and is particularly well developed in the same Laramide-aged volcaniclastic breccias, sandstones and Proterozoic dolerite sills that host the giant Resolution porphyry Cu-Mo deposit only 3.4 km away.
The program will proceed in four integrated stages:
Strategic site selection: Prof. Wilkinson will collaborate with Drs. Gibson and Keating to identify and prioritize approximately 20 optimal sample locations across the propylitic alteration zone. Sites will be chosen based on existing mapping, pyrite halo distribution, hydrothermal breccias, geophysical targets and distance to known mineralization to maximize vectoring potential.
High-precision sampling and analysis: Representative samples will be collected and analyzed using state-of-the-art, in-situ techniques — electron microprobe for major and minor elements plus laser ablation ICP-MS (LA-ICP-MS) for a full suite of trace elements — using laboratories and staff experienced in the approach at the Natural History Museum in London. Both chlorite and epidote will be systematically analyzed grain-by-grain.
Quantitative vectoring and 3D modeling: Prof. Wilkinson will apply the chlorite proximitor methodology (which he co-developed) together with complementary epidote chemistry and chlorite geothermometry. Key element ratios (such as Ti/Li, Ti/Sr and V/Co) and temperature-sensitive indicators vary systematically with distance from the porphyry center. These ratios can change by several orders of magnitude across the propylitic halo, enabling calculation of distance to the hydrothermal center (typically with uncertainties of a few hundred meters). Discrimination methods using chlorite and epidote chemistry will be used to screen samples for false anomalies related to epithermal overprints and data will be evaluated to assess potential metal endowment of the system. The team will integrate these results with thermal gradients to generate robust 3D vector models that point toward the most likely location of the concealed porphyry copper-molybdenum system.
Technical reporting and drill targeting: Prof. Wilkinson will deliver a comprehensive report interpreting all mineral chemistry data, including prioritized 3D drill targets. This will directly inform Prismo's Phase 2 drilling program and help de-risk targeting in areas of post-mineral cover or distal propylitic alteration.
This approach builds directly on the successful blind test of the same methodologies at the Resolution Copper deposit (Cooke et al., 2020, Economic Geology), where LA-ICP-MS chlorite data and proximitor calculations from a limited suite of propylitic samples precisely located the concealed porphyry center between sample clusters — a target that would have resulted in the discovery of Resolution Copper beneath thick Tertiary cover. The shared Laramide geology, alteration style, and district setting make these tools highly applicable at Silver King.
"I am excited to collaborate with the Prismo team, including Dr. Craig Gibson and Dr. Linus Keating, on the Silver King project," said Prof. Wilkinson. "The propylitic alteration halo offers a powerful, underutilized search space. By applying chlorite and epidote mineral chemistry — particularly proximitor ratios validated at the nearby Resolution deposit — we hope to be able to systematically vector toward the magmatic-hydrothermal center even under cover, refining targets with a precision that complements traditional mapping, geophysics and drilling."
"Bringing Prof. Wilkinson on board represents a major step forward for Prismo's next phase of drilling at Silver King," said Alain Lambert, CEO of Prismo Metals. "His expertise in using trace-element chemistry of chlorite and epidote to vector within green rock alteration, proven in the blind test at Resolution only 3.4 km away in the same Laramide host rocks, directly strengthens our ability to locate concealed porphyry systems at Silver King. Having Prof. Wilkinson working with our team will enable us to generate high-confidence, data-driven targets for Phase 2 drilling."
"The ‘green rock' targeting methodologies are a perfect fit for our evolving model at Silver King" added Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, Chief Exploration Officer. "Integrating high-resolution mineral chemistry vectors with our Phase 1 drilling results, mapping of pyrite halos and hydrothermal breccias, and geophysical data — in close collaboration with Dr. Linus Keating — will provide a robust framework to locate the porphyry source. This scientific approach significantly enhances our exploration in this highly prospective district."
About Prof. Jamie J. Wilkinson
Prof. Jamie J. Wilkinson PhD is a leading economic geologist specializing in the geochemistry of hydrothermal systems and the development of mineral chemistry tools for porphyry exploration. He is Professor of Geology at Imperial College London and co-founder of the London Centre for Ore Deposits and Exploration (LODE), a joint initiative between Imperial College and the Natural History Museum, London. He is currently also a senior consultant in mineral exploration, working globally with Barrick Mining Corp. (TSX: ABX). He was involved in the development of the green rock targeting methodology (e.g. Wilkinson et al., 2015) and has been involved in its successful application across a range of porphyry systems, including the blind test validation at Resolution, Arizona (Cooke et al., 2020). This work has shown that chlorite and epidote trace-element chemistry can define large exploration footprints and deliver quantitative vectors even in distal or covered propylitic environments.
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its copper porphyry Silver King project in Arizona.
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Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
Phone: (416) 361-0737
Contact:
Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alain.lambert@prismometals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "plans" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur.
This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release, and include without limitation statements regarding the Company's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at the Silver King project, the outcomes of the propylitic mineral chemistry program with Prof. Jamie Wilkinson, and the generation of drill targets for Phase 2 drilling.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and drilling programs; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, permits or financing; risks associated with mineral exploration and development, including the risk that actual results of exploration and drilling may differ materially from expectations; uncertainty of mineral resource and reserve estimates; volatility in metal prices; environmental and permitting risks; changes in general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation that: the Company will be able to raise sufficient capital to fund the planned exploration and drilling programs at Silver King on acceptable terms; the Company will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and permits in a timely manner; exploration and drilling results will be consistent with expectations; and general business and economic conditions will remain stable.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
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