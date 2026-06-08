Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May StartDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling PlannedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Drawdown of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Drawdown of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has drawn down the full $4,000,000 principal amount available under its previously announced amended and restated convertible loan... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

Company Engages Caram Media Alongside Leading Shareholder Communications and Market Awareness Partners to Support Continued Growth and VisibilityMetalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce the engagement of... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its fully funded, 2026 exploration drill program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia has now started. Over 10,000 meters of... Keep Reading...
Tundulu Licence Transfer Approval Process and New Project Earn-in Agreed

Tundulu Licence Transfer Approval Process and New Project Earn-in Agreed

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) (“AuKing” or “the Company”) provides an update on the approval process for the transfer of the Tundulu exploration licence in Malawi to AuKing’s subsidiary Tundulu Rare Earths Limited (TREL) by the Mining and Minerals Regulatory Authority (MMRA). Auking’s legal... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (June 4, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that diamond drilling has commenced on the Andong Meas ("ADM") mineral exploration license in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia. The program will test... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

Red Metal Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will... Keep Reading...

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