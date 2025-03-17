



Investor Insight Cyprium Metals presents a compelling investment opportunity as a near-term copper producer with a well-defined strategy to generate early cash flow while scaling up production. The company’s brownfield assets, strategic partnerships, and disciplined capital management position it as an undervalued player in Australia’s growing copper market.

Overview Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM,OTC:CYPMF) is an Australian copper-focused exploration and development company dedicated to reviving brownfield assets with a clear path to production. The company’s primary focus is on the redevelopment of the Nifty copper complex, a historically productive copper mine in Western Australia, positioned for near-term production and long-term growth.

Nifty’s robust resource base, combined with strategic partnerships and a disciplined execution strategy, provides Cyprium with a strong foundation for scaling copper production. Advancing towards full copper production is the next strategic step, with plans to produce over 38,000 tons per annum through both cathode and concentrate production. The company is also advancing the Maroochydore copper-cobalt project, located 70 km from Nifty, which further strengthens its asset portfolio in Paterson Province. By prioritizing capital efficiency, operational excellence and commercial partnerships, Cyprium aims to deliver sustained value to shareholders while addressing the growing demand for copper in the global energy transition. Cyprium Metals is guided by a seasoned leadership team with deep experience in mine development, corporate strategy, and financial execution.

Company Highlights Cyprium Metals is redeveloping the Nifty Copper Complex, a historically significant copper operation with both oxide and sulphide resources, offering a low-risk pathway to production.

The flagship Nifty copper mine has a mineral resource estimate of 1.04 million tons of copper and an additional 91,000 tons in leach pads, the project has substantial near-term revenue potential.

The reprocessing of existing heap leach pads at Nifty offers a low-cost, high-margin opportunity to generate early-stage revenue and fund further project development.

Macmahon Holdings is leading the bankable feasibility study under an early contractor involvement model, contributing internal resources to optimize the project’s execution.

Offtake and financing agreements secured with Glencore, providing financial stability and downstream integration for copper sales.

Led by executive chairman Matt Fifield, Cyprium’s team includes seasoned mine builders and financial strategists with extensive experience in copper development and operations.

Trading at a fraction of its asset value, Cyprium presents a compelling investment opportunity, with limited equity research coverage despite its strong fundamentals and near-term production timeline.

Key Projects Nifty Copper Complex

The Nifty copper mine is Cyprium’s flagship project, boasting a well-defined resource and established infrastructure that significantly reduces the capital intensity of restarting operations. With a resource base of 1.04 million tons of contained copper, the project offers a 20+ year mine life with brownfield expansion opportunities. A key advantage of Nifty is the near-term revenue potential from reprocessing 91,000 tons of copper in existing heap leach pads. A key advantage of Nifty is the near-term revenue potential from reprocessing 91,000 tons of copper in existing heap leach pads. Macmahon Holdings is leading the bankable feasibility study execution. The company is also working in collaboration with strategic partner Glencore to secure offtake agreements and financial support.

Nifty heap leach pads The production strategy involves an initial focus on heap leach processing, followed by a full-scale restart of open-pit mining and concentrator operations with plans to produce over 38,000 tons per annum through both cathode and concentrate production. The asset is projected to generate AU$4 billion EBITDA over its lifecycle, with a five-year payback period.



Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Project

The Maroochydore copper-cobalt project is positioned as Cyprium’s next growth asset, complementing Nifty and enhancing the company’s regional production capacity. This asset holds a resource base of 712,000 tons of copper, with recently updated mineral resource estimates confirming further expansion potential. Located just 70 km from Nifty, Maroochydore benefits from shared infrastructure and operational synergies, strengthening its strategic value within Cyprium’s portfolio.