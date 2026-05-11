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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 11, 2026 07:53AM PST
Cameco has paused the mill and curtailed mine activity until supply chains stabilize and key area infrastructure is repaired.
Craig Taylor Photo / Adobe Stock
Severe flooding in northern Saskatchewan has forced Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) to suspend production at its Key Lake uranium mill and scale back operations at the McArthur River mine.
The Canadian uranium giant announced that while floodwaters have not directly inundated its northern sites, the collapse of the Smoothstone River Bridge has severed a critical supply artery. The bridge serves as the primary transport route for essential operating materials heading to the Key Lake and McArthur River facilities.
The localized infrastructure failure poses a sudden headwind for Saskatchewan’s resource economy, which has been experiencing unprecedented growth. Just days prior to the bridge collapse, the provincial government touted a banner year for the sector, reporting US$12.8 billion in total mineral sales for 2025—a 19 percent year-over-year rise.
Uranium was a standout performer, with sales jumping 24 per cent to a new industry record of US$3.2 billion and surpassing the province's 2030 Growth Plan targets for the second consecutive year.
Despite the logistical hurdles, Cameco confirmed that its consolidated annual production plan currently remains unchanged due to support from the uninterrupted operations at its Cigar Lake mine. The company is also actively consulting with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways to mitigate delivery disruptions.
However, management cautioned investors that extended road closures could jeopardize the 2026 production outlook for the affected operations, noting that the timeline for resuming normal deliveries is currently unknown.
Saskatchewan led Canada in mineral resource development spending in 2025, drawing a quarter of the national total with US$6.7 billion in investments.
"In a time of global uncertainty, mineral producers in Saskatchewan offer a secure and reliable source of critical minerals that provide food and clean energy security to our global trading partners, while creating economic and social benefits here at home," Saskatchewan Mining Association President Pam Schwann said.
Beyond uranium and potash, the province is in the process of diversifying its resource base through the Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive (TMEI), which backed 34 projects last year.
By the end of 2026, Saskatchewan anticipates its first-ever commercial production of copper, zinc, and lithium. Eldorado Gold's (TSX:ELD,NYSE:EGO) McIlvenna Bay project is slated to launch by mid-year, while Prairie Lithium (ASX:PL9) aims to enter production by year-end.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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