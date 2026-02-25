Uranium American Resources Inc. is a mining company. The Company maintains mining leases on properties in Nevada. The Company is engaged in mining activities in the mineable resource of gold and silver remains in the Comstock Mining District. Its Comstock project is located in northwestern Nevada, approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Reno. The Company has three mineralized structures: The Comstock Lode, The Occidental/Brunswick Lode and The Silver City Spur. The Comstock Lode is an epithermal gold and silver deposit in a large fault system at the eastern base of the Virginia Range. The Occidental/Brunswick Lode is a gold and silver mineralized epithermal system in approximately 1.5 kilometers east of the main Comstock Lode and running parallel to it. The Silver City Spur is a branch of the Comstock Lode that runs southeast and connects with the southwestern splays of the Occidental Lode.