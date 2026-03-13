Generation Uranium offers investors high-leverage exposure to a potential major discovery in Canada’s underexplored and resource-rich Thelon Basin, led by a management team with deep uranium experience and a proven track record of securing high-value exits.

Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN,OTCQB:GENR,FRA:W85) is a Canadian exploration company focused on wealth creation through discovery within the uranium sector . The company’s primary strategy is to build a best in class exploration program that can rapidly test and drill high-potential targets, de-risking projects for potential takeover by larger producers. Currently centered in the prolific Thelon and Angikuni Basins of Nunavut, the company is also actively evaluating additional project acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin to expand its portfolio.

The company is led by a veteran management team with nearly 50 years of experience in mineral development. CEO Michael Collins has a significant track record of building and exiting public companies, including the co-founding of Bluerock Resources, a conventional uranium producer during the 2000-2008 cycle. This expertise is paired with a focused business model that leverages modern geophysical targeting to accelerate exploration timelines and reduce costs, ensuring the company can deliver results quickly in a bullish uranium market.

The Yath Project is Generation Uranium’s flagship project. This 100 percent owned property covers about 120 square kilometers within the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada. The project is located where the Yathkyed and Angikuni sub-basins meet, which is a region known globally for high-grade uranium potential. It is sandwiched between the north and south parts of the Angilak Project owned by ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK, OTCQB:SASFK, FWB:XSU.F), which contains the Lac 50 deposit, one of the highest-grade uranium resources found outside of the Athabasca Basin with a historical mineral resource estimate of 43.3M lbs at an average grade of 0.69 percent U3O8.

The Yath Project is contiguous to the Lac 50 trend and is crossed by several regional faults and basin boundaries. Past exploration work has already identified high priority targets, while historic surface sampling in the area has produced solid uranium grades from boulders, with some testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8.

Management Team

Michael Collins - CEO & Director

Michael Collins is a professional geoscientist with nearly 30 years of experience in mineral exploration. He has co-founded several public companies, including Bluerock Resources, Exploits Discovery, Prime Mining (acquired in 2025), and Nuclear Fuels (merged with Premier American Uranium in 2025).

Monty Sutton - CFO

Monty Sutton brings over 35 years of experience in public markets and corporate governance. He previously served as CFO for Nuclear Fuels from its IPO through its acquisition.

Dallas Miller - Director

Dallas Miller has been working within the international mining industry for over 15 years, working with BHP and Santos Ltd. He has experience on the ground from an operational standpoint, as well as being an integral part of raising millions of dollars in capital funding for both private and public companies in recent years.

Christoph Bruening - Director

Christoph Bruening is the founder and managing partner of Value Relations GmbH, a full-service investor relations and public relations agency in Frankfurt with over 25 years of excellence, focusing on mining, exploration, biotech and health care. In addition, he has listed over 600 companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a speaker and author of several publications, including on rare earths and uranium.

Roger Leschuk CIM, FCSI – VP Corporate Development

Roger Leschuk has been directly involved with four uranium exploration companies over the past 15 years, being responsible for Corporate Development and Investor Relations. With two of the previous companies, he actively participated and assisted in their successful merger and acquisition.

Prior to directly entering the uranium exploration space he was an investment advisor managing client accounts on a full range of financial services including stocks, mutual funds, tax sheltered investments, lines of credit, mortgages etc., and still maintains his designations of CIM – Chartered Investment Manager, and FCSI – Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute attained during that time.