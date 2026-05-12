The Prairie Lithium project is unlocking a vast untapped lithium brine resource in the Duperow Formation in the heart of Saskatchewan's resource-rich Williston Basin. Using emerging and innovative lithium extraction technology, the project is able to utilize existing skills and infrastructure while working within a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Lithium concentrations have been noted across the entirety of the project area, within a region that has historically been known for its oil and mining production. Exploration into the Duperow Formation on the property started in 2021, and multiple drilling & completion programs have completed to date.