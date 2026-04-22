Investor Insight Metals.io is a real-world asset platform built within the Tezos ecosystem , enabling access direct exposure across uranium , gold , and a diversified basket of strategic metals via tokenization. It reflects the ecosystem’s expansion into precious metals, rare earth elements, and critical minerals that underpin energy systems, industrial supply chains, and advanced technologies.

Overview Metals.io is a unified real-world asset platform built on Tezos infrastructure, designed to simplify access to physically backed commodities through blockchain tokenization. It enables investors to gain exposure to uranium, gold, and strategic metals through a single digital interface, reducing fragmentation, limited accessibility, and opacity traditionally associated with commodity markets.

The platform builds on the foundation of tokenized uranium and expands into a broader multi-asset framework aligned with growing global demand for critical resources. Uranium remains central due to its role in nuclear energy and long-term decarbonization efforts, while gold continues to function as a global store of value in periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. Alongside these core assets, Metals.io incorporates exposure to strategic and rare earth metals that are increasingly vital to modern industrial systems. These materials underpin semiconductors, electrification, defense technologies, and AI-driven infrastructure, reflecting their growing importance in global supply chains. By integrating blockchain infrastructure with real-world commodity markets, Metals.io enables fractional ownership, real-time settlement, 24/7 global trading access, and programmable financial utility. The platform represents a streamlined gateway to tokenized commodities that are central to both energy transition and technological advancement.

Company Highlights Multi-Asset Commodity Platform : Provides access to tokenized uranium (xU3O8), gold (VNXAU), a diversified strategic metals basket (RARE) through a single interface, with more coming soon

: Provides access to tokenized uranium (xU3O8), gold (VNXAU), a diversified strategic metals basket (RARE) through a single interface, with more coming soon Built on Tezos : Utilizes Tezos smart-rollup technology via Etherlink to enable scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient real-world asset tokenization.

: Utilizes Tezos smart-rollup technology via Etherlink to enable scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient real-world asset tokenization. Physically Backed Assets : Tokens represent ownership of underlying physical commodities or allocated reserves, ensuring a direct link between digital assets and real-world supply.

: Tokens represent ownership of underlying physical commodities or allocated reserves, ensuring a direct link between digital assets and real-world supply. Institutional-Grade Custody : Archax, an FCA-regulated digital asset custodian, provides secure and compliant custody, with uranium stored in regulated facilities operated by Cameco.

: Archax, an FCA-regulated digital asset custodian, provides secure and compliant custody, with uranium stored in regulated facilities operated by Cameco. Established Supply Chain : Curzon Uranium supports sourcing and logistics for uranium, while VNX and Noemon Tech contribute gold and strategic metals exposure.

: Curzon Uranium supports sourcing and logistics for uranium, while VNX and Noemon Tech contribute gold and strategic metals exposure. Global Market Access : Enables 24/7 access to tokenized commodities through digital asset infrastructure, supporting broader investor participation.

: Enables 24/7 access to tokenized commodities through digital asset infrastructure, supporting broader investor participation. Enhanced Market Transparency : Integrates pricing and data systems aimed at improving visibility in traditionally opaque commodity markets.

: Integrates pricing and data systems aimed at improving visibility in traditionally opaque commodity markets. On-Chain Financial Utility : Tokenized commodities can be used within decentralized finance applications, enabling liquidity access without selling underlying assets.

: Tokenized commodities can be used within decentralized finance applications, enabling liquidity access without selling underlying assets. Aligned with Global Demand Trends: Provides exposure to commodities central to nuclear energy, monetary hedging, industrial production, and advanced technologies, including AI and electrification.

Key Assets xU3O8 – Tokenized Uranium

xU3O8 provides direct exposure to physically backed uranium ore concentrate, a core input in nuclear energy generation. Each token represents ownership of uranium stored in regulated facilities, enabling fractional access to a historically institutional market. Uranium plays a critical role in the global energy transition as nuclear power expands to meet rising electricity demand and decarbonization targets. xU3O8 enables investors to participate in this sector through a transparent, digitally accessible structure linked to physical supply.

VNXAU – Tokenized Gold

VNXAU represents allocated physical gold stored in secure, regulated vaults. Each token reflects direct ownership of gold reserves, combining the stability of gold as a traditional store of value with the efficiency and divisibility of blockchain infrastructure. Gold continues to serve as a hedge against inflation, currency volatility, and macroeconomic uncertainty. Tokenization enhances accessibility and transferability while preserving full physical backing.

RARE – Strategic Metals Basket

RARE provides diversified exposure to strategic and rare earth metals essential to modern industrial and technological systems. The basket includes metals used in semiconductors, renewable energy infrastructure, defense technologies, and advanced manufacturing. As global supply chains tighten and demand accelerates for critical inputs, strategic metals have become increasingly important to economic and technological resilience. RARE enables diversified exposure through a single tokenized instrument.

Key Technology Platform Tezos / Etherlink Infrastructure Metals.io is built on Tezos smart-rollup architecture via Etherlink, enabling high-speed execution, low latency, and scalable tokenization of real-world assets. Physically Backed Asset Framework Each token is backed by physical commodities or allocated reserves, ensuring verifiable linkage between digital assets and underlying real-world holdings across uranium, gold, and strategic metals.