U92 Energy

U92 Energy

TSXV:UTWO

Advanced Uranium Exploration in Guyana

​Investor Insight

Advanced project. Significant historic resource. Above average grade. Clear path to growth. Strong macro tailwinds. All at a fraction of peer valuations.

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U92 Energy Corp. Engages Drill Contractor for Inaugural 5,000 Metre Drill Program at the Kurupung Project in Guyana

INNspired

​Overview

The world is entering an energy crunch. AI, data centres, electrification: all of it is driving massive power demand. At the same time, geopolitical tensions are forcing countries to secure their own energy and critical minerals.

Uranium sits at the centre of this convergence.

Uranium spot prices crossed US$100/lb in Q1 2026. Nuclear is the only scalable, clean baseload power source. Governments are restarting reactors and building new ones. Supply is tight, and getting tighter. Capital is following.

The biggest upside in past uranium cycles hasn’t come from producers. It’s come from juniors.

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Investor Insight

Advanced project. Significant historic resource. Above average grade. Clear path to growth. Strong macro tailwinds. All at a fraction of peer valuations.

Overview

The world is entering an energy crunch. AI, data centres, electrification: all of it is driving massive power demand. At the same time, geopolitical tensions are forcing countries to secure their own energy and critical minerals.

Uranium sits at the centre of this convergence.

Uranium spot prices crossed US$100/lb in Q1 2026. Nuclear is the only scalable, clean baseload power source. Governments are restarting reactors and building new ones. Supply is tight, and getting tighter. Capital is following.

The biggest upside in past uranium cycles hasn’t come from producers. It’s come from juniors.

Key Project

The Kurupung Uranium Project

U92 Energy Corp (TSXV: UTWO) controls the Kurupung Uranium Project in Guyana, a large scale, advanced exploration asset. This is not a grassroots story.

  • 20.6M lbs historical uranium resource (10.6Mlb Indicated + 10.0Mlb Inferred at 0.07% U3O8)
  • 129,000m of historic drilling already completed
  • 88,000m of diamond drill core sitting on site
  • Mineralisation open in all directions
  • A 92 km² land package with multiple untested targets
  • Grade of 0.070% U3O8, above the peer comparable average of 0.067%

Much of this has only been drilled to approximately 150 to 200m depth. Over 14,000m of high grade intersections across surrounding targets are not included in the historical mineral resource estimate. This system is wide open for expansion.

Built for Discovery, and Growth

U92’s project has already demonstrated high grade drill intercepts across multiple zones, with a clear geological model that allows for repeatable exploration success. Highlights from historic drilling not included in the mineral resource estimate include:

  • ACCONA-001: 61m @ 0.072% U3O8 (Accori North A)
  • ACCONC-003: 33.5m @ 0.083% U3O8 (Accori North C)
  • ACCONC-005: 30.5m @ 0.099% U3O8 (Accori North C)
  • ACCONC-011: 10m @ 0.119% U3O8 (Accori North C)

These results span multiple target areas across the license, demonstrating both scale and grade consistency across the system.

Discovery costs at the Kurupung Project are exceptionally low. At Aricheng C, the fourth target drilled, the cost to discover was US$0.31 per lb, reflecting the predictable geology of competent hard rock granite and efficient deployment of capital.

Drill Rigs Are on Site

A +5,000m drill program is commencing Q2, 2026. Contractor mobilisation and camp construction are underway, with drilling planned through May to July. Assay results are expected through October, followed by an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate by year end.

Project Comparison

Kurupung compares directly to established shear hosted uranium deposits. Paladin’s Michelin project in Labrador holds 100+ Mlbs at 0.09% and sits at a market cap of C$831M. IsoEnergy’s Coles Hill in Virginia holds 160+ Mlbs at 0.053% at a market cap of C$979M. Both were drilled significantly deeper (850m and 450m respectively). Kurupung has been drilled to only 200m, with proposed open pit development to 250m and resource growth open down dip and along strike.

A Jurisdiction You Shouldn’t Ignore

Guyana is the 2nd fastest growing economy in the world at +19% GDP growth. Major operators including Zijin Mining (gold), G Mining Ventures (gold), and ExxonMobil (offshore oil and gas) are already active in the country. Government support for resource development is strong, and infrastructure is improving as international capital flows into the region.

The Valuation Opportunity

The peer group average market cap is C$441M. The peer average EV/MI&I is US$2.90 per lb. U92 trades at an EV/MI&I of US$0.58 per lb, with a basic market cap of approximately C$13M.

Advanced project. Significant historic resource. Above average grade. Clear path to growth. Strong macro tailwinds. All at a fraction of peer valuations.

Management Team

Adam Clode - CEO & Executive Chairman

Proven capital markets operator and resource company builder

Ross McElroy - Non-Executive Director

Co-founded Fission Uranium, globally recognized uranium executive with a track record of building major uranium companies from discovery through to value realization

Amb. Otto J. Reich - Non-Executive Director

Deep geopolitical and strategic advisory experience across Latin America and the Caribbean

Jonathan Wiesblatt - Non-Executive Director

Capital markets and corporate development expertise

Dr. Richard Spencer - Independent Qualified Person

Ensures strong technical oversight and geological governance


Collectively, U92’s leadership and board have over 100 years of combined experience in the resource sector. Their track record includes involvement with companies that have attracted over C$2 billion in strategic investment and generated in excess of C$15 billion in transaction value across uranium, iron ore, copper, gold, and base metals. Previous affiliations include Fission Uranium, U3O8 Corp, African Minerals, Equinox Resources, Trident Resources, Apollo Silver, Aurania Resources, and Iamgold.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by U92 Energy ( TSXV:UTWO ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by U92 Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. U92 Energy is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with U92 Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

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