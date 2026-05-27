High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

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Basin Energybsn:auasx:bsnuranium investing
BSN:AU
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Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance Exploration

Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance Exploration

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance ExplorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Commenced At Newmans Prospect

Drilling Commenced At Newmans Prospect

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling Commenced At Newmans ProspectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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