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Apr. 27, 2026 07:20AM PST
From Saskatchewan to Uzbekistan, new operations are coming online, promising to reshape the global supply landscape.
69 / Adobe Stock
Driven by the growing market deficit, global uranium producers are rapidly transitioning development projects into active commercial operations.
Broad market positivity has also translated into sustained prices as spot U3O8 has held above US$80 per pound since the beginning of 2026. Similarly the long term contract price has steadily moved past the US$80 per pound threshold since early 2025.
As prices hold above the pivotal level, uranium producers and developers are now incentivized to increased output or advance projects.
US producers to revive domestic production
In South Texas, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) (UEC) announced earlier this month that it received final approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to begin production at its Burke Hollow project.
Positioned as the largest greenfield ISR uranium discovery in the US over the past ten years, the 20,000-acre site is now operating as a hub-and-spoke model. The recovered uranium will be processed at UEC's Hobson Central Processing Plant, which holds a licensed capacity of four million pounds annually.
“The startup of Burke Hollow is a significant achievement for UEC, advancing the project from a grassroots discovery in 2012 to production in 2026,” stated UEC President and CEO Amir Adnani.
“With two ISR operations now producing, and our Ludeman ISR project planned for startup in 2027, we are building a scalable, multi-faceted platform supported by the largest uranium resource base in the United States.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott added: “Texas is proud to be home to America’s largest greenfield ISR uranium production project. This Burke Hollow project in South Texas will strengthen America’s domestic nuclear fuel cycle and solidify Texas as a world energy leader."
Just weeks later, Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) announced the start of its own mining operations at the Shirley Basin Project in Wyoming, the district historically recognized as the birthplace of commercial ISR mining.
The company is currently capturing uranium-bearing solution from its first mine unit.
The project holds a licensed annual wellfield and toll processing capacity of up to 2.0 million pounds equivalent of U3O8, with an anticipated mine life of nine years across three shallow units. The site's measured and indicated resources total approximately 9.1 million pounds at an average grade of 0.22 percent.
Uranium loaded onto resin at Shirley Basin will be transported to the company's Lost Creek facility for final processing, drying, and packaging this summer, pending a final regulatory inspection.
"Two years ago, we committed to building out this project. Today, we have successfully brought a historically significant uranium district back to life, demonstrating disciplined execution of our strategy,” commented CEO and President Matt Gili.
Denison starts building Canada's next uranium mine
David Cates, president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) discusses a rare feat in Canadian mining: building the country's first new uranium mine in two decades.
Central Asia expands capacity
While US producers are revitalizing domestic output, Central Asia remains the fulcrum of global supply.
On April 23, Uzbekistan’s state-owned Navoiyuran announced the start of commercial ISR uranium recovery at the Qizilkok deposit in the Navoi region.
Uzbekistan is currently the world's fifth-largest uranium producer.
The Qizilkok operation integrates four license blocks into a single prospective area in the Central Kyzylkum Desert. The site utilizes a low-reagent oxygen ISR technology that Navoiyuran claims increases recovery rates while slashing production costs by two to three times.
The deposit ranks as the company's third-largest, hosting 9,400 tons of uranium (tU) in ore reserves.
"In 2025, Navoiyuran's production reached 7,000 tons of natural uranium. The Qizilkok deposit, with a projected mine life of 15 years and an annual production capacity of 1,200 tons of uranium, will play a key role both in supporting future production growth and in contributing to regional economic development,” said Djamal Sabakhonovich Fayzullayev, General Director of Navoiyuran.
Accelerating the exploration pipeline
Anticipating sustained long-term demand, exploration companies are also accelerating pre-feasibility workflows on dormant assets.
Eagle Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NUCL) recently engaged Harris Exploration Drilling & Associates to execute a 27,000-foot drill program at its Aurora uranium project on the Oregon-Nevada border. Slated to begin in July, the 47-hole program aims to advance the project toward a pre-feasibility study (PFS) by the second half of 2027.
Aurora holds 32.75 million pounds of indicated and 4.98 million pounds of inferred near-surface uranium resources, making it the largest conventional measured and indicated deposit in the United States.
Eagle intends to ultimately integrate the domestic uranium resource with advanced Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology.
Further expanding the US pipeline, Anson Resources (ASX:ASN,OTCQB:ANSNF) reported continuous uranium and vanadium mineralization over a 2,500-meter strike at its Yellow Cat project in Utah.
An initial 23-hole aircore drill program confirmed mineralization stretching between the historical Cactus Rat and McCoy Group mine sites. The shallow mineralization prompted the company to tighten its drill spacing to accelerate a formal JORC resource interpretation.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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