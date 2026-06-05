Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May StartDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling PlannedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (June 4, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that diamond drilling has commenced on the Andong Meas ("ADM") mineral exploration license in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia. The program will test... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

Red Metal Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel and Patriot Nickel Appoint SLR International Corporation for Permitting Support at Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties

Homeland Nickel and Patriot Nickel Appoint SLR International Corporation for Permitting Support at Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario June 04, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF) and Patriot Nickel Corp ("Patriot"). are pleased to announce the appointment of SLR International Corporation ("SLR") for exploration permitting support on the... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Provides Update on Strategic Partnership with Mitsubishi Materials

Western Copper and Gold Provides Update on Strategic Partnership with Mitsubishi Materials

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials").Western and Mitsubishi Materials are in productive dialogue to... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Discovers Rare Earth Element System at Burchell Project

Bold Ventures Discovers Rare Earth Element System at Burchell Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the discovery of a rare earth element (REE) system in the northwest corner of its Burchell Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 100 km west of Thunder Bay in the Western Shebandowan Greenstone... Keep Reading...
Fathom Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ('Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase-2 summer drill program at the Gochager Lake project is underway. The Company anticipates drilling 6 - 10 drillholes for a total of approximately 3,000 meters.Ian... Keep Reading...

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