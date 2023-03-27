Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Copper Explorer DLP Rises 45 Percent

Last week's top-gaining resource stocks on the TSXV were DLP Resources, Macarthur Minerals, BCM Resources, Minaurum Gold and Kiplin Metals.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) bumped up and down last week, but ended the period higher.

Investors continue to keep a close eye on global markets as turmoil in the banking sector continues. As the week drew to a close, Germany's Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was the latest bank to make headlines as it faced sharp stock market losses.

In the resource space, gold was in focus as it breached US$2,000 per ounce not once, but twice. The yellow metal thrives during uncertainty, and was trading at around US$1,980 as of last Friday (March 24) afternoon.

Read on to see which TSXV-listed resource stocks saw the biggest share price gains last week.

1. DLP Resources (TSXV:DLP)

Company Profile

Weekly gain: 45.16 percent; current share price: C$0.45; market cap: C$26.17 million

Exploration company DLP Resources has a portfolio of copper and base metals projects in Peru and BC, Canada. DLP spent much of 2022 exploring its projects, including the Aurora copper-molybdenum project in Peru and the Hungry Creek copper-cobalt project in BC. In late February, the company commenced 2023 drilling at Aurora.

Last week, DLP’s share price jumped significantly to C$0.50 on Tuesday (March 22), the day before the company announced a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of C$1,500,000. On Friday, DLP upsized the placement to C$1,712,500. The company intends to use the funds for various exploration campaigns at its BC projects.

While DLP's share price has fallen since last Tuesday's peak, it still rose significantly during the period.

2. Macarthur Minerals (TSXV:MMS)

Company Profile

Weekly gain: 39.13 percent; current share price: C$0.16; market cap: C$23.19 million

Macarthur Minerals is an iron ore and lithium company with iron projects in Western Australia and lithium brine claims in Nevada, US. Its flagship project is the Lake Giles iron ore project.

Last Wednesday (March 22), Macarthur Minerals received a five year license extension for its Strelley Gorge iron project in Western Australia. Its share price moved up throughout the week to peak at C$0.16 at market close on Friday.

3. BCM Resources (TSXV:B)

Company Profile

Weekly gain: 36 percent; current share price: C$0.17; market cap: C$30.53 million

BCM Resources is an exploration company primarily focused on its flagship Thompson Knolls copper-gold-molybdenum project in Utah, US. The company also has a portfolio of projects in BC.

The company announced a non-brokered private placement for up to C$3,125,500 last Tuesday, and partially closed it on Wednesday. Its share price shot to a weekly high of C$0.20 on Wednesday, and ended the week up.

4. Minaurum Gold (TSXV:MGG)

Company Profile

Weekly gain: 35.71 percent; current share price: C$0.19; market cap: C$69.66 million

Minaurum Gold is exploring and developing its silver and gold projects in Mexico, where it has a large portfolio. Its flagship project is the 100 percent owned Alamos silver project in Sonora, Mexico, at which it is working to rehabilitate the historical Promontorio mine.

The company’s most recent news came on March 2, when it shared sampling results from Promontorio, with highlight grades of 308 grams per metric ton silver and 5.7 grams per metric ton gold, as well as significant base metals.

5. Kiplin Metals (TSXV:KIP)

Press ReleasesCompany Profile

Weekly gain: 33.82 percent; current share price: C$0.455; market cap: C$22.88 million

Exploration company Kiplin Metals has multiple projects in Canada covering a variety of metals. Its most recent asset is the Cluff Lake uranium project, located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. It also has the Exxeter gold project and Lac Rochester copper project, both in the Val d’Or gold camp of Quebec, Canada.

Last Tuesday, Kiplin shared details on its upcoming 2023 exploration program, which will be informed by F3 Uranium’s (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF) recent results from its adjacent Patterson Lake North project.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

