PJX Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties located in the Cranbrook area of British Columbia. Some of the company's properties include the Dewdney Trail Property, the Eddy Property, the Zinger Property, the Vine Property, the West Basin, the Gold Shear Property, the Parker Copper Property and the DD Property. It operates in one business segment, being the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada.