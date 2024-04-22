Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Impact Minerals Limited

IPT:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
loader

PJX Resources

TSXV:PJX
PJX Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties located in the Cranbrook area of British Columbia.
Press Releases

PJX Announces Vine Exploration Results, Options DD Project

PJX Acquires Vine Extension Property from Klondike Gold

PJX Resources Completes Financing

PJX Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties located in the Cranbrook area of British Columbia. Some of the company's properties include the Dewdney Trail Property, the Eddy Property, the Zinger Property, the Vine Property, the West Basin, the Gold Shear Property, the Parker Copper Property and the DD Property. It operates in one business segment, being the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada.
×